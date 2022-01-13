Facing an Iowa (8-4, 2-1) squad on the brink of breaking the Associated Press top 25, the Purdue women's basketball team (11-4, 2-2) has used its home court advantage and a new offensive strategy to keep within fighting distance of the Hawkeyes.
The first half has ended with a 37-30 Hawkeye lead, one that was constantly challenged by Purdue's newly implemented smaller lineup.
The Hawkeyes ranked 10th in the nation in points per game coming into tonight's matchup, scoring 81.2 points per game with a nearly 50% rate of scoring during every possession.
One-fourth of those points come from guard Caitlyn Clark.
Her 25.2 points per game ties Delaware's Jasmine Dickey as the highest amount in the nation. Clark attempted 234 of Iowa's 745 total attempts, one of the highest in the NCAA, while attempting nearly half of its total 3-point shots.
“She leads the country in scoring for a reason,” Gearlds said in a pregame press conference. “They do a lot of things for her, but she’s very aggressive when looking for her own stuff.”
That hasn't mattered to Purdue.
The Purdue defense swarmed the Des Moines native on every defensive possession, throwing double teams at her seemingly whenever she had the ball. Purdue's pressure, combined with a rowdy Boilermaker band, limited Clark to 10 attempts in the first half and 30% shooting while forcing her to pass off to other teammates.
Even while replicating the offense that scored more than 100 points for the first time in several years, the Boilermakers could not find their usual consistent rhythm from the perimeter, missing six of their nine attempts from behind the arc.
Purdue resorted to muscling past Iowa's star-studded front court to find easy shots in the post and beat Iowa at their own game. Junior forward Rickie Woltman used her size in the paint to clean up Purdue's perimeter misses, leading the Boilermaker interior attack to score 6 points of her own behind improved post play against Iowa center and 2021 All-Big Ten first team selection Monika Czinano.
Purdue's newfound physicality did not come without error, however: The Boilermakers racked up 11 fouls by the end of the half, much to the dismay of a frustrated Mackey crowd. Spirits picked up as charges started to go Purdue's way, with junior guard Abbey Ellis leading a loud roar from the crowd as she drew a charge from a driving Iowa player.
Where Clark had difficulty scoring against Purdue's swarming and guard-heavy defense, Czinano found success scoring against a power forward-turned-center in Woltman in the paint. She led the Hawkeyes with 17 points, every one of them on the interior, while grabbing seven boards to give Iowa the crucial possessions they needed to stay ahead of Purdue.