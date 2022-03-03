When the season started for the Purdue women’s basketball team, the expectation wasn’t to win 16 games.
Even though the team won that many games, head coach Katie Gearlds said it doesn’t matter what happened in those wins, the previous loss to Wisconsin or even their entire season.
For the Boilermakers (16-13, 7-11 Big Ten), Gearlds said she wants them to “turn the page” this afternoon when they face off against the No. 8-seeded Michigan State Spartans (14-14, 8-9 Big Ten) in their first game of the Big Ten tournament.
“It is March,” she said. “Everything changes.”
A part of that mindset is the underdog mentality Gearlds preached in a Wednesday interview. She said that her team has “nothing to lose.” It feeds off the thought that the eighth seed usually doesn’t make significant progress in the Big Ten playoffs.
Gearlds said she uses this mentality as a way to get her players to play freely, without worrying about any of the outside noise.
“This week, we have no reason to play with any kind of doubt or fear of failure,” she said. “We’re not supposed to win.”
Her message resonated with other players. Junior guard Abbey Ellis said she isn’t feeling nervous heading into the game tonight. She said she felt excited after buying into her coach’s teachings.
“There is nothing to be nervous about,” she said. “We have nothing to lose.”
Ellis’ excitement stems from her opportunity to compete in March in her first Big Ten tournament. She said in an early-January interview that one of the main reasons she came to Cal Poly from Australia and then transferred to Purdue was to have a chance to compete in March Madness.
Her former team made it to the Big West conference semifinals in both her freshman and sophomore year. The freshman year game was canceled, and her team lost 68-59 to UC Irvine when she was a sophomore.
Looking ahead to Michigan State, Gearlds said one of the keys to the game will be guarding Spartan guard Nia Clouden, who is fifth in the Big Ten in points per game.
The Boilers played well against her in their previous matchup earlier this season. They held her to 15% shooting from the field on 13 attempts for 7 points, her lowest scoring-outing of the season.
Ellis said their previous game plan was to force her to drive left into a pull-up jump shot. She credited sophomore guard Madison Layden for locking down Clouden all game long.
“(Layden) is such a smart player,” Ellis said. “She’s so consistent with her pressure.”
“She’s just one of those players you trust on defense.”
While Layden played strong defense down the stretch, she scored single-digit points in six out of her last nine games. Ellis said matching up against an opponent’s best players on a nightly basis can take a toll on Layden’s shooting ability. Facing tough competition takes immense energy defensively, and offensively Layden receives the best defenders as well.
But Ellis said Layden still brings movement and a high basketball IQ to the offense, and Gearlds echoed that.
“(Layden) might not be shooting the ball well, but she does so much else for us,” she said. “(Junior forward Rickie Woltman) gets lay-ups, (Ellis) gets driving lanes and (senior guard Cassidy Hardin) gets open shots.”
Senior guard Brooke Moore also played well in the first matchup, leading the team in points with 22 on 66% shooting.
She said there’s nothing different this time around. The team has the same focus, determination and passion, but also knows Michigan State will come out and bring their all. In response, Moore said the Boilermakers have to bring “their all times three.”
Gearlds said her team has let doubt slip into their minds throughout the month of February. Today, she wants them to not just prove the doubters wrong, but also prove themselves wrong.
“We’ve got a group of hungry, young women in there,” she said. “We want to get back to playing with that chip on their shoulder and prove everyone wrong.”