Brooke Moore, junior guard and Auburn transfer, was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA for the 2020-21 season.
Moore, who joined the Boilermakers in the summer, spent the last two seasons playing for Auburn. During her time with the Tigers, she appeared in 46 games with 17 starts. She averaged 6.8 points per game and shot 31.1% from the field over the last two seasons.
A standout player in high school, Moore was tabbed the Georgia Class AAAA Player of the Year as a senior and named the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Player of the Year three seasons in a row. ESPN HoopGurlz ranked Moore at No. 42 in the nation and the No. 11 guard in the class of 2018.
"That was great news to receive getting ready for the season," head coach Sharon Versyp said. "Brooke has tremendous court vision and a real ability to create her own shot. We've been impressed by her motor, and we've really liked the improvements she has made over the last few months. I'm excited to see her make an impact this season."
The addition of Moore will provide another versatile tool for Versyp this season.
The Boilermakers will look to a host of experienced veterans to replace graduates Dominique Oden and Ae'Rianna Harris, along with the injured senior guard Karissa McLaughlin.
Purdue will be boosted by the return of senior forward Tamara Farquhar and junior guard Kayana Traylor. The rest of the roster will look to build upon their roles from a season ago. The Boilermakers welcomed the ESPN HoopGurlz No. 19 recruiting class to campus this summer with the arrival of guard Madison Layden and center Ra Shaya Kyle.
Purdue announced its non-conference slate Friday afternoon. The Boilermakers will host all five games at Mackey Arena, starting with the Nov. 25 game against Bowling Green. Broadcast details, as well as the Big Ten schedule, will be announced at a later date.