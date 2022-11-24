Lasha Petree scored 23 points during Purdue’s 85-63 win over Harvard on Thursday night.
The Boilermakers (5-0) won the first of three games of the Women's Cancún Challenge. Thursday's win was against the Crimson (3-2).
Head coach Katie Gearlds marked her 250th win in her coaching career, 21 of which came at Purdue, according to a Purdue press release.
The Boilers held the Ivy Leaguers to just 8 points in the second quarter while scoring 27 to pull ahead.
Petree went 9 for 14 from the field and hit three 3-pointers during the game. Fifth-year guard Cassidy Hardin hit three of her four shots, all from behind the arc, for 9 points. Hardin also had the highest plus-minus rating on the team with +27 in 25 minutes of playing time.
Senior forward Caitlyn Harper was second on the team in points, scoring 15 and missing just one shot. Senior guard Jeanae Terry tallied 8 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and four steals.
The Boilers’ next game comes against Florida State (5-1) on Friday at 1:30 p.m. EST and will be streamed on FloHoops. The Seminoles lost their first game of the season 79-77 in their opening round matchup with Oklahoma in Cancun.