The Wisconsin Badgers couldn’t find a way to hit a single basket against the Boilermakers until the waning seconds of the first quarter.
Even so, they still found a way to win.
The Purdue women’s basketball team couldn’t capitalize on a 20-point lead at halftime in Madison, falling 54-52 after clutch shots from freshman guard Jayla Smith and senior guard Brooke Moore just couldn’t find their mark.
Purdue (14-11, 5-9) was given two chances in its final offensive possession to tie the game up and send it into overtime, which started off with a confident attempt to find a potential score from junior guard Jeanae Terry. Terry hit two clutch shots in past games this season, most recently a last-second contested layup to beat the buzzer against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Without any remaining options, Terry passed the ball to Smith under the baskets for a hopeful attempt at keeping the Boilermakers in fighting shape. The ball couldn’t stay in the basket after a few circles around its perimeter, rolling into the hands of Terry again before Moore missed a mid-range jump shot at the buzzer.
Though it took two minutes for the Boilermakers to work past Wisconsin’s (7-17, 4-10) tough interior defense and score for the first time, a late spark in Purdue’s offensive engine allowed them to fight through misses on their first attempts and come away from offensive possessions without a bucket afterwards in the first half under the eyes of a hostile Wisconsin crowd. Purdue combined for 35 points in the first half, putting just enough pressure on the Badger offense to limit them to 15.
Even while facing a team without one of the Big Ten’s toughest scorers as they had against Penn State, Michigan and Iowa, Wisconsin was able to seemingly score at will in the second half en route to 39 second-half points, a complete turnaround from 15 in the first. Four Badgers scored in double-digits against the Boilermakers compared to Purdue’s two, with Wisconsin guard Julie Pospisilova scoring a game-high 15 points on 13 shot attempts.
Terry highlighted a rebounding clinic on both sides with a career-high 17 rebounds, nine on offense, using her strength and height to grab boards over Wisconsin’s five-guard lineup. The game ended with twice as many total rebounds as made shots, with neither team shooting more than 36% from the field and 33% from 3-point range.
The Boilermakers’ last two games were decided in the game’s final seconds, with Purdue holding onto its lead for dear life as the game clock wound down to the final minute. Penn State’s Makenna Marisa went to the line, where she sank two clutch free throws to give her 31 points in the game.
Her efforts proved to be in vain though, as a subsequent Boilermaker possession forced Penn State to foul Hardin, who hit one of two free throws. She gave Purdue a comfortable 4-point lead, which they would maintain to win the game just seconds later.
“We knew we didn’t want this one to slip away like the last one,” sophomore guard Madison Layden said in a postgame press conference. “We just had to stay locked in and close out the game.”
GAME NOTES:
• Wisconsin overcame a 22-point deficit, a school record for the women's basketball team.
• Sunday's game at Wisconsin was a makeover from a game originally scheduled for Dec. 30, 2021.
• Purdue has lost 4 of its last 5 games with the one win in that stretch on Wednesday vs. Penn State in Mackey Arena.
• Wisconsin shot 58 percent in overcoming the 20-point halftime lead. Purdue shot 17 percent going 5 of 29.
• Madison Layden, who has made the second most 3s for Purdue this season, was 0 of 6 from long range on Sunday.
• Purdue out-rebounded Wisconsin, 38-35, by having a 12-5 advantage from offensive rebounds. That should not be a big surprise since Purdue shot 30.5 percent from the field while Wisconsin shot 36.0 percent.
• There were some ugly shooting statistics for the two teams. In the first quarter, when Wisconsin scored two points, it was 1 of 14 from the field, 7.1 percent. Purdue, when it was outscored 21-9 in the fourth quarter was 2 of 12 from the field, 16.7 percent.
• In the fourth quarter, Wisconsin outscored Purdue 10-2 in the paint.
• Both teams had some significant runs in the game. Purdue had a 17-0 run to start the game. Wisconsin's only 2 points came with :05 left. Wisconsin had an 11-0 start early in the third quarter.
• Wisconsin took its first lead of the game with 2:07 left in the fourth quarter.
• Sunday was the fifth game this season that Jeanae Terry had double-figures in rebounds. She had 17 on Sunday, her season best.
• Along with her 17 boards, Terry also had more assists (7) than points (6).
• For the game, Purdue's bench outscored Wisconsin's, 15-0, but still lost. Purdue's bench played 59 minutes led by Jayla Smith with 22. Wisconsin's bench played only 22 minutes.
• Purdue has four games remaining during the regular season – home to Illinois (Feb. 17) and Wisconsin (Feb. 27) and on the road at Rutgers (Feb. 20) and at Northwestern (Feb. 24). Only Northwestern has a winning record (14-9, 9-3). The other three teams are 21-47 overall and 6-29 in the Big Ten.
• Purdue is tied for ninth place with Minnesota (5-9 records) in the Big Ten at this point. If Purdue finishes No. 9 in the league it would play the No. 8 seed on the second night of the Big Ten Postseason Tournament on March 3 in Indianapolis.
• The Big Ten Basketball Tournament bracket can be found here.
• Unless Purdue has a big turnaround at the end of the season, it might be looking at getting a bid to the post-season NIT. Selection for the NIT 64-team will be on March 13 with the first round games being played March 16-18.