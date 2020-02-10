Purdue women’s basketball fell to No. 20 Iowa 83-71 on Sunday afternoon.
Sophomore guard Kayana Traylor put up 21 points in the game, making three of four 3-pointers.
“The biggest thing is to be in an attack mode,” head coach Sharon Versyp said. “She had more lanes to be able to score. She was confident — she knocked down a 3, hit a pull-up jump shot and played more free.”
The game started with a trio of 3s from sophomore guard Cassidy Hardin, taking the Boilers to an early 9-2 lead. The run lasted just over a minute. Hardin didn’t score for the remainder of the game, but still notched third among Purdue scorers.
Hawkeye sophomore forward Monika Czinano scored 20 points and shot 10-for-11 from the field. Two of her teammates, senior guards Makenzie Meyer and Kathleen Doyle, added 22 points each, combining for over three quarters of Iowa’s overall score.
A burst of action in the second quarter featured five lead changes prior to the media timeout. Iowa went on to gain a 6-point lead going into the half.
“Outside on the 3-point line, they hit good shots,” senior guard Dominique Oden said. “We were contesting them, but we weren’t close enough. Inside, especially the first half, we let (Czinano) get a little bit too deep and that contributed to her scoring too much.”
The Boilers went for a late run, taking the score to 64-62 with Iowa in the lead.
“(Versyp) was letting us play in the moment because we were in a rhythm,” Traylor said. “But we have to execute in those situations whenever it’s that tight.”
Iowa ran the score up as the final quarter continued, forcing Purdue to foul when down 10 in the final minute.
“I feel like overall, we played pretty decent, but you can’t play decent against a top team in the Big Ten,” Oden said.
Senior forward Ae’Rianna Harris recorded her 16th straight game with at least one block, making her eight blocks away from third in the Big Ten for all-time blocks. Harris was limited to 8 points for the night, making two of nine field goal attempts.
“We were trying to take their 3 away, and were efficient,” Versyp said. “But our big three — (Harris, Oden and junior guard Karissa McLaughlin) — didn’t shoot the ball well and the other ones scored very well. Now, we have to combine that together.”