Head coach Katie Gearlds will welcome five new freshmen to the women’s basketball team next season.
Gearlds talked about the five-member class, ranked No. 21 in the country by ESPN, during her weekly radio show with Tim Newton. Here is what she said about each of them:
McKenna Layden
“She brings toughness along with a lot of length. Really good perimeter shooter, great passer with basketball IQ.”
“Obviously like Madison (Layden), she’s a coach’s daughter, so she gets it. But she has a little bit of a toughness to her, so we’re excited to have her on.”
“I would say McKenna is more likely to speak her mind than Madison is.”
Rashunda Jones
“Talk about a kid who’s just playing lights out. Excited to have her and her ability to guard the basketball from 94 feet.”
“I don’t know if I’ve seen a quicker first step. She’s got great body control when she drives, and she can get into the paint and score. She’s becoming a more consistent shooter and a better shooter from the perimeter.”
“Her (high school) team is incredible, and she’s leading them. I cannot wait for Spider to be on our ball club.”
Sophie Swanson
“Sophie can shoot it.”
“She gives us a different dynamic as someone who can run off screens and doesn’t need a lot of time to get her feet set. Most of the players on our team need some time to get their feet set. Most of our kids are set shooters.”
“Sophie is really someone who can shoot off the bounce from range and you can run her off some screens. (She’s) kind of like Karissa (McLaughlin, who has the most career 3-pointers in school history).”
“Big strong body, college ready in terms of strength. Buckets are buckets and Sophie can get a bucket.”
Emily Monson
“Good length, great shooter from the perimeter. Understands basketball. Knows how to play the game the right way.
“She played with a big time player on her AAU program. She’s someone who can play well off a really good player, and she’s constantly making her entire team better.
“Emily has made a really big jump in being a more aggressive scorer. She can play with her back to the basket, has a fadeaway, can get to the rim and score through contact.”
Mary Ashley Groot
“She made us work. (Her recruitment) was a long one. I hope they don’t all last like that, but it was one that’s going to be well worth it.”
“Talk about a Brian Cardinal kind of player who’s just going to do all the little dirty things that are never going to show up on the box score, and then you’re going to look down, and she’s going to have 16 (points) and 12 (rebounds) because the kid’s never going to miss a box out.”
“She’s going to be the first one on the floor. She’s going to be a leader in the locker room from day one. She’s somebody that you don’t have to worry about if she’s going to be in the gym; someone you might have to lock the doors on because she’s just constantly going to be in there.”
On the group as a whole
“You talk about five winners. Rashunda’s a state champion. Sophie lost to the state champion last year, and she’s Illinois Ms. Basketball. Mary Ashley Groot is a New York State Champion. You just talk about five winners that know how to win.”
“The thing that matters the most is their relationship, and they’ve made relationships with our group so far, but they only care about Purdue winning. It’s nothing else with this five.”
“There’s going to be a time when it gets really hard in the grind of the season. You’re not scoring points. The one thing that has to remain consistent is winning always has to be enough.”
“I think this five is going to really bring that to our ballclub.”