When the Purdue women’s basketball team opens postseason, it’s going to see a veteran Southern Illinois team, both from the players and the coach.
The Salukis (21-9) won their regular-season conference championship, but lost in the semi-final round of the post-season tournament eliminating them from the NCAA Tournament. So, the women’s NIT might provide some solace, but it was not where Southern hoped to be.
For Purdue (16-14), however, the WNIT is a reward for a team that won nine more games in 2021-22 under first-year coach Katie Gearlds than it had the season before (7-16).
"Honestly, I think if you asked any of us back in September or October whenever this started that we'd be sitting here playing in March they would have thought you were crazy," Gearlds said. "But this group has just bought in, they have a lot of energy – I know that February was a tough month for us battling in the Big Ten. I think we have taken the necessary steps for our program and this another opportunity for us to play basketball and we love to do that in March around here."
Southern Illinois, which is 5-5 all-time against Purdue, has four starters who average nearly 30 minutes of play each game. In fact, two of them play nearly 35 minutes a game.
Three of Southern’s starters are graduate students. It is led by 6-1 forward Abby Brockmeyer, who averages a team-best 16.3 points a game while averaging 33.0 minutes. She is the team’s best shooter at 52.6 percent from the field, top rebounder by grabbing 10.1 per game and leads the team in blocks with 29 while no other player is in double figures. Furthermore, she leads the team in free throw attempts with 173 – 63 more than the second most on the team.
Second in scoring is Makenzie Silvey, a 5-11 guard, who was a First Team selection for the Missouri Valley Conference this season. She was the MVC Freshman of the Year in 2018, too. Silvey averages 15.7 points playing 35.2 minutes a game. She is the team’s best 3-point shooter, hitting 34.8 percent, and at 77.5 percent from the line the best free throw shooter. She has attempted 150 from long range, 65 more attempts than any other Saluki.
The team’s next highest scorer – the third of three graduate student players – is 6-0 forward Gabby Walker. She scores at a 12.4 points per game clip while playing 27.9 minutes a game. She is a transfer from Lindenwood University, a Division II school in St. Charles, Illinois. Walker leads the team in assists with 91 – 27 more than any other player on the team.
With very little time to prepare for the matchup, Gearlds knows of the Southern Illinois talent, particularly with Silvey.
"Makenzie Silvey is their all-time leading scorer," Gearlds said. "They have two posts inside who rebound the heck out of the basketball. They've got a couple of shooters on the perimeter, so our hands will be full in that regard. They are not a team that wants to push tempo. They want to keep you in the 50s – they give up 56 points a game. So, we are going to have to do our job of making sure we control the pace and maybe speed them up a little bit."
Gearlds said the formula to win is simple, but the execution is yet to be seen.
"If we do two things – if we win the turnover battle and we win the rebounding game, I like our chances," she said.
And then there’s veteran coach Cindy Stein who is in her ninth and final season at Southern. The 61-year-old has been a head coach for three seasons starting at Division II Emporia State in Kansas where she spent three seasons going 65-25. Then she was off to Missouri where she posted a 185-177 mark over 12 seasons, the most wins in program history. Next, she was an analyst for Fox Sports from 2010-12 before getting back into coaching at Southern in 2013.
Stein is 136-133 all-time with the Salukis going into Wednesday’s game in Mackey Arena.
Purdue and Southern Illinois have three common opponents this season – Illinois, Illinois State and Indiana. The Salukis went 3-2 against those teams, beating Illinois 66-51 at home on Dec. 19, losing at Indiana 70-37 on Dec. 23 and splitting two games to conference opponent Illinois State – winning both regular season matchups, but losing in last week’s post-season tournament, 50-42.
The Boilermakers were 3-2 against those same teams – at win at Illinois State 74-64 on Nov. 17, two wins against Illinois (89-67 in Champaign and 70-54 in West Lafayette) and two losses against Indiana (73-68 in overtime in West Lafayette and 64-57 in Bloomington).
GAME NOTES:
• Southern Illinois is making its first WNIT appearance since 2007.
• Southern Illinois was 5-7 on the road this season while 10-6 at home.
• Purdue most recently hosted Southern Illinois on Nov. 11, 2016, a 64-61 loss.
• Purdue is in post-season play for the 30th time in school history and the first since 2018.
• Purdue set a single-season record for 3-point makes and attempts this season going 203 of 709.