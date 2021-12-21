The Purdue women's basketball team will wrap up its non-conference schedule Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. against North Alabama.
The early tip on B1G+ is set for Education Day, as nearly 3,000 students from 12 local schools will descend upon Mackey Arena.
North Alabama (5-5) has won three of its last four games, beating Oakwood, Tennessee Southern and Chattanooga. The lone loss has come at Murry State on Dec. 15.
The Lions have tremendous balance as five players average double figures. They are led by 5-9 graduate student guard Julia Strachan who averages 15.0 points per game. Before joining the team, she played for three years at Adelphi University in New York.
Other double-digit scorers include 6-0 sophomore guard Lee Macey (12.8 points per game), 5-7 sophomore guard Jade Moore (11.0), 5-8 sophomore guard Alexis Callins (10.5) and 5-11 freshman guard/forward Skyler Gill (10.0).
The team shoots 43.7 percent from the field, including 36.1 percent from 3-point distance. It scores an average of 75.4 per game while giving up 69.8. And this season it has had one fewer rebounds than its opponents, 360-359, 36.0 percent and 35.9 respectively.
The Boilermakers (8-4) will counter with four double-figure scorers of their own, led by 6-1 sophomore guard Madison Layden at 12.8 points per game. Others include Cassidy Hardin (11.1 points per game), Ra Shaya Kyle (11.0) and Abbey Ellis (10.5).
Purdue averages 70.0 points per game and give up an average of 67.6. The team is shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from 3-point distance. And through 12 games the Boilers have average 34.4 rebounds per game while opponents have averaged 36.5.
NOTES
• Rob Blackman and Boilermaker standout Courtney (Moses) Delks will be on the call for the Purdue Radio Network on 95.3 BOB FM.
• North Alabama became a Division I team during the 2018-19 season. In each of the first two seasons, the team posted identical 21-9 records.
• Missy Tiber is in her ninth season as head coach for the Lions. She has a 132-103 record at North Alabama. Overall, she is in her 20th season as a head coach.
• Purdue leads the series with North Alabama 1-0, following an 80-69 win over the Lions in the season opener last year.
• Cassidy Hardin ranks among the top in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting, leading in attempts (95), second with 38 made triples, second in makes per game with 3.2 and eighth with a 40 percent clip.
• Jeanae Terry, with the fifth triple-double in the Big Ten this season, now has 60 assists on the year, good for 22nd in the nation and third in the Big Ten.
• Rickie Woltman has averaged 6.6 points, six rebounds and a plus-minus of 12.3 since joining the starting lineup against Maryland.
• Purdue is third in the Big Ten and 23rd nationally with an assist rate of 65.3 percent.
• Purdue will look to close out its non-conference slate with win, which would be the best out of conference mark since 2015-16.
• Hardin has already bested her career high with 38 made 3-pointers this season. The program record for triples in a year is 88, held by Katie Gearlds (2006-07) and Karissa McLaughlin (2018-19).
