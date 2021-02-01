A strong lead early in the game couldn’t save the Purdue women’s basketball team from a scoring surge by Penn State, ending in an 80-70 final score.
The Boilers (6-7, 3-6 Big Ten) headed into the locker room tied with the Nittany Lions (5-7, 2-6) at the half.
Despite leading the Lions by 10 points at the end of the first quarter, turnovers and fouls by the Boilers gave the Lions enough opportunities to close the gap.
After a layup by senior guard Tamara Farquhar put the Boilers on the board, two early 3-point shots by freshman guard Madison Layden and junior guard Kayana Traylor put the Boilers up 8-2 three minutes into the first quarter.
The Boilers’ ability to bring in 11 offensive rebounds earned them an additional 6 points where the Lions only recovered one rebound.
Senior center Fatou Diagne led the Boilers with 6 points and 12 rebounds, while junior guard Rokia Doumbia ended the half with 5 points and a pair of steals.
Purdue could do little to stop late back-to-back 3-point shots that allowed the Lions to tie the game with 10 seconds left in the half.
Turnovers were a recurring problem for the Boilers throughout the game. After 14 turnovers in the first half, the Boilers had tallied up 24 total turnovers by the final buzzer.
“It’s unacceptable,” head coach Sharon Versyp said. “Period.”
Versyp said practices are really intense, but what they work on didn’t carry over.
Even though the Boilers were mostly able to keep up with the Lions from the field, 3-point shooting was what saved and eventually secured the win for the Penn State.
The third quarter saw a back-and-forth battle between the teams, but two 3-point shots in a row by the Lions’ freshman guard Maddie Burke allowed Penn State to break away.
The Lions led the third quarter 57-50, and the Boilers never saw the lead again, even going down by 21 points in one moment.
The Boilermakers dominated the first half in rebounding, but the Lions took over in the second. The Boilers had a total of 15 offensive rebounds while the Lions had nine — eight of which came in the second half.
Diagne led the Boilermakers in scoring. In 31 minutes, Diagne scored 14 points and went 7-12 to try to keep the Boilers alive from the paint. She had 18 rebounds, and seven from the offensive glass. However, she also had six turnovers on the game — coming second only to Traylor with eight.
Despite this game deepening the Boilers’ losing record, Versyp said she has not ruled out the team’s NCAA Tournament prospects.
“We still have eight or nine more games,” Versyp said. “Anything can happen.”
The Boilermakers will return to the court Sunday against Illinois in Champaign. The tipoff and broadcast have not been announced yet.