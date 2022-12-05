11/30/22 Syracuse, Lasha Petree dribbles the ball

Fifth-year guard Lasha Petree dribbles the ball. Petree played 30 minutes and had 31 points against Syracuse on Wednesday. She led the Boilers again Monday night, going seven for 14 from the field.

The Boilermakers had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter but still needed overtime to put away the Spartans.

The Purdue women’s basketball team (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) defeated Michigan State (6-3, 0-1 Big Ten) 76-71 in overtime to win its Big Ten opener on Monday night.

The Boilermakers held Michigan State to just 35.2% shooting but gave up 28 turnovers in regulation.

With a minute remaining in overtime, junior guard Jeanae Terry made a layup through contact plus a foul and hit the subsequent free throw to put the team ahead by 4 points. Terry finished the game with 6 points and eight assists and rebounds. 

The Boilermakers had three players score in double figures, led by fifth-year guard Lasha Petree’s 18-point, eight-rebound, three-block performance in East Lansing. She was seven of 14 from the field – including two of five from 3-point range – to go with two of two from the line. Petree played 34 minutes.

Joining her in double figures were senior guard Abbey Ellis, who scored 13 points off the bench, and fifth-year guard Cassidy Hardin with 11.

Purdue was led in rebounding by Rickie Woltman who had 10 boards in 26 minutes of play. She also scored 2 points.

Michigan State was led by Kamar McDaniel with 22 points. Gabby Elliott and Matilda Ekh also scored in double digits for the Spartans.

Purdue outscored Michigan State 15-9 in second-chance points from 11 offensive rebounds. The Boilers won the rebounding battle overall, 50-30. Purdue’s bench won that battle, 23-17.

The Spartans held a 4-point advantage after the first quarter, 19-15, on 41.2% shooting from the field, which included 3 of 5 from beyond the arc.

The Boilers led 33-30 at the half and extended the lead to 55-41 by the end of the third quarter. But poor fourth-quarter shooting – 3-for-10 from the field, including 0-for-3 from long range, saw the lead evaporate. State, meanwhile had a tremendous comeback by outscoring Purdue, 22-8, led by Elliott’s 11-point outburst. She was 5-for-7 from the field in the quarter.

Then in overtime, a pair of Boilers scored 4 points each – Ellis and Layden – as both hit 4-for-4 from the line. The team was 9-for-9 at the line as MSU committed five personal fouls in the five-minute overtime.

Purdue will return to Mackey Arena at 6:30 p.m. Thursday when it hosts No. 20 Maryland (7-3, 0-1 Big Ten). The Terps opened their Big Ten season with a Sunday loss at Nebraska, 90-67.

GAME NOTES:

• Purdue had 8 turnovers in the fourth quarter, while Michigan State had 0. For the game, Purdue won despite committing 30 turnovers compared to State’s 16.

• Michigan State, which started the season at 6-0, but has now lost 4 straight.

• Purdue received votes in the AP Top 25 Poll this week, but not enough to be in the elite.

• Petree, a 6-0 Bradley transfer, has led Purdue in scoring in 5 of the 8 games this season. She has started all 8 games this season, averaging a team-best 18.3 points a game. While she is third on the team in minutes (205) played thus far, she leads the team in turnovers (20).

