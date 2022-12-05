The Boilermakers had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter but still needed overtime to put away the Spartans.
The Purdue women’s basketball team (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) defeated Michigan State (6-3, 0-1 Big Ten) 76-71 in overtime to win its Big Ten opener on Monday night.
The Boilermakers held Michigan State to just 35.2% shooting but gave up 28 turnovers in regulation.
With a minute remaining in overtime, junior guard Jeanae Terry made a layup through contact plus a foul and hit the subsequent free throw to put the team ahead by 4 points. Terry finished the game with 6 points and eight assists and rebounds.
JEANAE TERRY OT WINNER! 🔥@PurdueWBB x @basquetbol_nae pic.twitter.com/lDADLTNKmZ— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) December 6, 2022
The Boilermakers had three players score in double figures, led by fifth-year guard Lasha Petree’s 18-point, eight-rebound, three-block performance in East Lansing. She was seven of 14 from the field – including two of five from 3-point range – to go with two of two from the line. Petree played 34 minutes.
Joining her in double figures were senior guard Abbey Ellis, who scored 13 points off the bench, and fifth-year guard Cassidy Hardin with 11.
ABBEY 👏 ELLIS 👏 pic.twitter.com/L2E2Y6OFPJ— Purdue Women's Basketball (@PurdueWBB) December 6, 2022
Purdue was led in rebounding by Rickie Woltman who had 10 boards in 26 minutes of play. She also scored 2 points.
Michigan State was led by Kamar McDaniel with 22 points. Gabby Elliott and Matilda Ekh also scored in double digits for the Spartans.
Purdue outscored Michigan State 15-9 in second-chance points from 11 offensive rebounds. The Boilers won the rebounding battle overall, 50-30. Purdue’s bench won that battle, 23-17.
The Spartans held a 4-point advantage after the first quarter, 19-15, on 41.2% shooting from the field, which included 3 of 5 from beyond the arc.
The Boilers led 33-30 at the half and extended the lead to 55-41 by the end of the third quarter. But poor fourth-quarter shooting – 3-for-10 from the field, including 0-for-3 from long range, saw the lead evaporate. State, meanwhile had a tremendous comeback by outscoring Purdue, 22-8, led by Elliott’s 11-point outburst. She was 5-for-7 from the field in the quarter.
Then in overtime, a pair of Boilers scored 4 points each – Ellis and Layden – as both hit 4-for-4 from the line. The team was 9-for-9 at the line as MSU committed five personal fouls in the five-minute overtime.
Purdue will return to Mackey Arena at 6:30 p.m. Thursday when it hosts No. 20 Maryland (7-3, 0-1 Big Ten). The Terps opened their Big Ten season with a Sunday loss at Nebraska, 90-67.
GAME NOTES:
• Purdue had 8 turnovers in the fourth quarter, while Michigan State had 0. For the game, Purdue won despite committing 30 turnovers compared to State’s 16.
• Michigan State, which started the season at 6-0, but has now lost 4 straight.
• Purdue received votes in the AP Top 25 Poll this week, but not enough to be in the elite.
• Petree, a 6-0 Bradley transfer, has led Purdue in scoring in 5 of the 8 games this season. She has started all 8 games this season, averaging a team-best 18.3 points a game. While she is third on the team in minutes (205) played thus far, she leads the team in turnovers (20).