A Purdue Athletics Hall of Famer has been named the head coach of the University of Texas-Arlington’s women’s basketball program.
Shereka Wright, a former Purdue standout player was announced as the head coach on Friday, according to a Purdue Athletics press release. Wright was formerly the associate head coach at Vanderbilt and spent time at Alabama and Texas Tech as an assistant coach.
In her career as a Boilermaker, Wright was a three-year starter between 2002-04 and amassed 2,251 career points, the second most in program history. She is one of three players to average over 15 points per game, and holds three school records: most free throws in a game with 16, most points scored in a Big Ten Tournament game with 31 and career free throws with 776.
Wright helped lead Purdue to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances, three Sweet Sixteens, two Elite Eights and the 2001 National Championship Game. Purdue claimed the Big Ten Championship in 2001 and 2002 and won the Big Ten Tournament in 2003 and 2004.
After leaving Purdue, Wright was drafted 13th in the 2004 WNBA Draft. She played two seasons for the Phoenix Mercury before retiring from professional play in 2006 and becoming an assistant at Texas Tech.