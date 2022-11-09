Head coach Katie Gearlds has picked up a top 25-recruiting class in just her second year coaching the Purdue Women’s Basketball team.
"Going back to when I first came in as the associate head coach, my focus instantly became the 2023 class," Gearlds said in a press release. "Our staff all dug in to put the best group together for Purdue. We wanted to have a big class. We wanted to hit a home run with talent, obviously, but we wanted to add culture pieces. I think we did that.”
Point guard Rashunda Jones from South Bend, Indiana is the highest-ranked, No. 79, of the five-member class by ESPN, and is followed by No. 97, forward Mary Ashley Groot from New York City. ESPN ranked the five-member class as the 21st-best in the country.
The Boilermakers doubled up with two guard commits, Emily Momson from Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Sophie Swanson from Barrington, Illinois, as well as wing Mckenna Layden from Kokomo, Indiana. All three are ranked as four-star recruits by Prospects Nation.
"This group of five loves everything about Purdue already,” Gearlds said. “They're all winners. Their track records speak for themselves. Not only are they really good basketball players, but they are phenomenal young women as well. I think the Purdue faithful will really fall in love with them."