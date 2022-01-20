It was just a little dicey for the Purdue women's basketball team at the beginning.
A 5-point lead had evaporated by the halfway point of the first quarter, and the Boilermakers (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) were locked in a dog fight with Illinois (6-10, 1-4 Big Ten).
But the Boilermakers adjusted.
The team's scoring came alive and the defense locked down. A 13-0 run at the end of the first half gave the team a halftime lead it would never relinquish to claim a 89-67 victory in an important rebound game. Purdue was looking for this kind of performance after a late collapse and tough overtime loss to then-No. 6 Indiana last week.
The Boilermaker advantage stayed in double digits through the entire second half and reached as high as 30 in the fourth quarter. That third quarter featured another 13-0 run in the closing minutes to effectively put the game out of reach for Illinois, the capper to a 40-13 swing in the middle two quarters.
15 3s? Yeah, don't mind if @PurdueWBB does. pic.twitter.com/jiRSIUxfFt— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) January 21, 2022
Purdue dominated the majority of the game, shooting 54% from the field and a season-high 15-for-23 from beyond the 3-point line. Those triples largely came from junior guard Abbey Ellis and sophomore guard Madison Layden, who led the team with 21 and 19 points, respectively.
In contrast, all six of Illinois' made 3-pointers on 18 attempts came from guard Aaliyah Nye, and the team combined for 38% shooting on the night.
In her return to her former school, transfer guard Jenae Terry scored 8 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished six assists against her old teammates. She could be seen embracing and congratulating her comrades after the final whistle.
It was also a reunion for Layden and Illinois forward Kendall Bostic, who played on the same team in high school in Kokomo. Bostic transferred to the Illini from Michigan State in the offseason.
Bostic and the Illini managed to shrink the lead below 20 points down the stretch with a burst of scoring inside the last five minutes, going all out on offense and taking advantage of senior forward Rickie Woltman's foul trouble to press Purdue's defense.
Woltman played just 17 minutes on the night in two shifts. She left the game in the first quarter after earning a pair of infractions, and returned for a chunk of the second half before earning her fourth foul. She finished the game with 5 points and five rebounds.
Purdue returns to the court Monday night to take on No. 8 Michigan in Ann Arbor. The game will tip off at 6 p.m. in the Crisler Center and will air on the Big Ten Network.