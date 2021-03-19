Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is one of many professional basketball stars condemning a series of viral photos and videos depicting the discrepancy between the men's and women's amenities at the NCAA tournaments.
It started Thursday when Stanford sports performance coach Ali Kerschner posted an image that shows that the men received a lavish, socially distanced weight room at their facilities in Indianapolis, while the women in Texas received ... less than that.
Let me put it on Twitter too cause this needs the attention pic.twitter.com/t0DWKL2YHR— Sedona Prince (@sedonaprince_) March 19, 2021
In response, the NCAA issued a statement blaming "limited space" for the discrepancy, but Oregon's Sedona Prince then filmed a viral TikTok showing a spacious area near the women's practice court that was not being used.
"Here's all this extra space," she says. "If you aren't upset about this problem, then you're a part of it."
Curry retweeted Prince's video with the comment, "wow-come on now! @marchmadness @NCAA yall trippin trippin."
Additional photos show discrepancies between the food and official March Madness merchandise the two groups received.
Other pros who weighed in include Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets and Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty.
"Soooooo @ncaa This is how y'all are doing our queens???!!!" Irving wrote in an Instagram story. "We can't tolerate this! They deserve more!"
"Women's @NCAA bubble weight room vs Men's weight room... thought this was a joke," Ionescu tweeted. "WTF is this?!? To all the women playing in the @marchmadness tournament, keep grinding!"