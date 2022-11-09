Sophie Swanson, a 5-foot-10 guard from Barrington, Illinois and Ms. Basketball of Illinois, signed her national letter of intent to play for Purdue women’s basketball on Wednesday morning.
Swanson said she loved everything about Purdue from her first visit. From the fanbase to the way the women’s team plays, it's everything she said she wants in a school.
Notably, Swanson has a sense developed for playing every guard position and in the post. In her junior year, she led her team, averaging 21.4 point points, 5.2 rebounds and three steals per game. That same year, she helped her team become the runners-up for the Class 4A tournament.
Her talent runs in the genes with her mother playing NCAA Division II at Saint Joseph's College in Rensselaer, Indiana and her father playing football for Ohio State.