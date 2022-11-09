Mckenna Layden, a 6-foot-2 guard from Kokomo, Indiana, signed her national letter of intent to play for the Boilermakers on Wednesday morning.
Purdue will now have two “M. Layden”s on a women’s basketball uniform as Mckenna’s sister, Madison Layden, is currently a junior guard on the team.
The two sisters will be on the same team for at least a year, potentially two if Madison Layden uses her extra year of eligibility.
As a junior, Mckenna Layden averaged 22.1 points, 4.1 assists and 6.2 rebounds a game, as well as 3.8 steals. She’s ranked as a 4-star recruit and an Elite 150 prospect by Prospects Nation.
Layden also played volleyball in high school, tallying 1,000 kills for Northwestern High School. She was the first player to sign their NLI to play for Purdue women’s basketball.