The Purdue women's basketball team had a quick start against Bowling Green to lead 43-32 at the half.
The Boilermakers (2-1) were able to continually find their way past the Falcon's (4-0) defense to get shots in from the paint. Purdue ended the half with a 52% field goal percentage over Bowling Green's 31%.
The Boilers established a lead to start the game and held on to it throughout the entire first half. That lead grew as the game went on, but began to narrow as the second quarter came to a close.
Junior guard Brooke Moore proved crucial both in and out of the paint as well as beyond the arc. She was able to break through the Falcon's defense throughout the half. Moore led the team in points scored with 15 with standout freshman center Ra Shaya Kyle leading in rebounds with six.