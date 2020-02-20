Shortly after Purdue tied its women's basketball game Thursday night in the final seconds, Michigan State's Nia Clouden made a layup with 2 seconds to lift the visiting Spartans to a 65-63 victory.
After Purdue (17-11, 8-8) built a 4-point halftime lead, 31-27, Michigan State (14-12, 7-8) tied the game at 44 at the end of the third quarter. It was give-and-take thereafter.
The Boilers had a rough first half for their shooting, managing a 46% field-goal percentage. The team lacked opportunities for 3-pointers and missed any opportunities found for most of the half. Sophomore guard Cassidy Hardin made the first 3-point shot with just over three minutes left in the half.
Purdue found more chances to shoot 3-pointers in the second half and junior guard Karissa McLaughlin made the only 3-point basket of the second half with 3:38 left in the game.
"It was really good to see that we kept fighting," McLaughlin said.
The Spartans had a better time beyond the paint as they made six 3-point shots, including a basket late in the game to tie the score 59-59. The two teams continued to be tied after junior forward Jenelle Grant made a layup to tie the score with only 10 seconds left in the game.
A late foul changed possession to give Michigan State the ball and turned the favor towards the Spartans.
"You have an opportunity to have possession of the ball and take another 30 seconds off and have an opportunity to score, so yeah I think that was a dagger," head coach Sharon Versyp said.
Ultimately a last-second layup by the Spartans sealed the loss for the Boilers.
The Boilermakers return to action at 8 p.m. at Maryland at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
NOTES
• Purdue leads the all-time series against Michigan State 41-34.
• The game finished with 16 lead changes, the first double-digit game of the year for Purdue, as well as eight ties.
• The four points allowed in the second marked the second time Purdue gave up less than five points in a frame this season.
• The Boilermakers won the rebounding battle 31-25.
• Harris reached 20 points for the fifth time this season moved within 11 of joining the 1,500-points club.
• Grant delivered nine points off the bench from a consistent 4-of-5 shooting.
• Harris led the Boilermakers with four assists, as Purdue dished out 13 helpers on 25 made field goals.
• Fatou Diagne totaled seven points and five rebounds in her sixth start of the season.
• The Boilermakers shot 50% (12-24) over the final 20 minutes, with Harris and McLaughlin each scoring nine points.
