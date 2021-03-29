Kayana Traylor is transferring out of Purdue, she announced this afternoon via Twitter.
The guard started every women's basketball game last season, led the team in points per game with 15 and scored double-digit points in 18 of the team's 22 games.
Traylor will play out the last two years of her eligibility at another program, she confirmed in a tweet.
She is one of four experienced players to transfer out of the program in the wake of Purdue's announcement that former Boilermaker Katie Gearlds will take over the head coaching job after the 2021-22 season. The others include guard Karissa McLaughlin, center Fatou Diagne and forward Tamara Farquhar, as reported by The Exponent and the Journal and Courier.
It is unclear whether these transfers were caused by the hiring, as McLaughlin, Diagne and Farquhar wouldn't have been eligible to play under Gearlds if they stayed.
Purdue has now lost two of its top four scorers to the portal, but is expected to see incoming-senior guard Brooke Moore and incoming-sophomore guard Madison Layden return next season.