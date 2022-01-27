The Purdue women’s basketball team aims to rebound against Minnesota after losing to two top-10 teams in their last three games.
The Boilers aren’t just looking to rebound, but to get a good win under their belts to improve their tournament chances.
Both then-No. 6 Indiana and then-No. 7 Michigan dominated the glass against the Boilermakers (12-7, 3-5 Big Ten). The Wolverines outrebounded the Boilers by a massive 13, while the Hoosiers only did so by two. The Boilers have lost every game they have been beaten on the boards by, save for one game against then-No. 22 West Virginia.
“We have to bounce back from that Michigan loss,” senior guard Brooke Moore said. “We have to come out, play hard together and hopefully come up with the win.”
While Moore is confident going into the match, sophomore guard Madison Layden will look to continue her streak of 12 straight games of scoring in double figures. Layden’s streak is the longest since 2018-19, according to the team’s Instagram.
She isn’t the only person currently on an offensive tear. Junior guard Abbey Ellis has been lighting it up offensively, averaging 17 points and four assists per game over her last four games, along with some recent highlight plays.
Ellis’ quickness and high basketball IQ allows her to pull off flashy highlights, such as no-look passes and sweet finishes off the glass. Expect to see another showtime highlight tonight.
Even with her recent spark on offense, Layden struggled with her efficiency against Indiana and Michigan. She hit five of her 15 attempts across both games.
Lucky for her and the rest of the Boilers, the Golden Gophers rank 12th in the Big Ten in opposing points per game. Minnesota’s shortfalls on defense look to be a driving factor in Purdue’s confidence going into the game. Minnesota’s poor 3-point defense, 13th in the Big Ten, may give senior guard Cassidy Hardin the opportunity to get out of her recent shooting slump.
Though usually known as one of the team’s best shooters because she is in the top three in three-point attempts, Hardin’s last few games haven’t been strong, shooting 23% from beyond the arc in her last six games.
Freshman guard Ava Learn continued to work her way into the rotation after getting 11 minutes of playing time against Iowa in the center position. She’s played efficiently since, knocking down eight of her 11 attempts and bringing high energy to the team off the bench.