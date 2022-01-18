Purdue's matchup with the Wisconsin Badgers has been rescheduled for Feb. 13, according to a Purdue Athletics press release. The game will tipoff at 4 p.m. in the Kohl Center and will be streamed on BTN+.
The game was originally postponed on Dec. 27 due to COVID-19 protocols, a late-December Purdue release said. Purdue (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten) and Wisconsin (4-12, 1-5 Big Ten) "actively worked" with the Big Ten to find a replacement date for the Big Ten matchup in accordance with conference cancellation policies.
Wisconsin had to cancel its game against Eastern Illinois the week before due to multiple positive tests on the Badger roster. Those numbers have since subsided. Wisconsin resumed its regular conference play in early January against the Indiana Hoosiers, going 1-3 in their last four Big Ten games.
The Badger men's team had to cancel a matchup against George Mason one month ago after positive tests were found in that program. The news followed the cancellation of a game against Morgan State due to COVID concerns on the Bears roster, according to BadgerBlitz senior writer Benjamin Worgull.
The Boilermakers will hope to snap a two-game skid against the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-9, 1-3 Big Ten) in Champaign this Thursday at 8 p.m. The game can be streamed on BTN+.