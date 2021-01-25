After matching a single-game freshman record, Purdue's Madison Layden has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week, the first such honor of her career. Senior Fatou Diagne garnered a spot on the Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll.
Layden opened the week at Iowa with a career-high 19 points on 6-of-7 shooting from distance with four assists, three rebounds and two steals. The six triples matched Purdue's record for 3-pointers in a game by a freshman. The Kokomo native is one of 11 freshmen nationally in the last six years to knock down at least six 3-pointers, dish out four assists and record two steals in a game.
The rookie followed her career day against the Hawkeyes with five points, three assists and six rebounds in a 56-55 win over Wisconsin. For the week, Layden averaged 12 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. She shot 61.5% from the field and 58.3% from three.
Layden was Purdue's first Freshman of the Week honoree since Karissa McLaughlin took home the honors on Nov. 13, 2017. In addition to seven points per game, Layden is one of 12 freshmen in the nation with at least 35 assists and 20 steals this season.
Diagne notched a spot on the weekly honor roll after her first two double-doubles of the year. The senior turned in a career-high 16 points against the Hawkeyes with 10 rebounds and a career-best three steals.
The Senegal international then tallied 11 points and 12 boards in the win over Wisconsin, providing the walkoff free throw to win it with 1.1 seconds remaining. Diagne posted a team-high 13.5 points and 11 rebounds per game with a 57.1% clip from the field over the two games.
The senior leads the team in rebounding with 7.5 per game on the year and 8.9 boards per outing in conference play, ranking fourth in the league.
The Boilermakers will hit the road to face Minnesota on Thursday afternoon at 5 p.m. ET.