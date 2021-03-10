INDIANAPOLIS – A slumping season came to a familiar end after the No. 11-seed Purdue Boilermakers were defeated by the No. 6-seed Iowa Hawkeyes, 83-72, on the second day of the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night.
The Hawkeyes (16-8) played a fast-paced offensive game. The Boiler bigs were forced into a larger role on defense as the Hawkeyes chose to chip away at the Boilers in the paint using quick passing at the top of the paint and step-back jumpers near the rim.
The strategy quickly wore down the Boilermaker bigs and created a consistent scoring pipeline that the Hawkeyes would use for the rest of the game.
The Boilermakers (7-16) were hot and cold throughout the night. A physical presence in the paint gave some early leeway, and a last-second rally before halftime would keep the Boilermakers in contention. But the Boilers' determination to win by the perimeter shot would be their ultimate downfall.
"We were trying to keep (Iowa's defenders) in front," Head coach Sharon Versyp said. "Throughout the game you try to keep the same tempo."
Junior guard Kayana Traylor led the Boilers in scoring with 19 points and contributed to the hot flashes that kept Purdue in the hunt for most of the game.
Purdue improved its shooting in the second half as it started to adjust to Iowa’s tight perimeter defense, exceeding its first-half shooting percentage by 4%. Perimeter shots became the Boiler' go-to as the second half progressed.
The Hawkeyes came in with one plan: Outscore the Boilers any way they could. Their quick-tempo shots and rapid passing have allowed Iowa to average close to 90 points per game this season.
"They got to the foul line a lot," Versyp said. "If you look at the stat sheet our biggest discrepancy was them going for 20 points off of fouls."
Junior forward Monika Czinano became a secret weapon for Iowa. While the Boilermakers were busy double-teaming leading scorer freshman guard Caitlyn Clark, Czinano was making nearly every shot she took. Czinano finished the night with a team-high 38 points, missing only two of her 18 shots.
Monika Czinano scored 38 points and Caitlin Clark added 27 points to lead @IowaWBB to the win over Purdue. Highlights from the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament: pic.twitter.com/BjTK4EMW7e— Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) March 11, 2021
"She was just getting to good of a position," Versyp said. "She was on the end of a lot of dump passes. We pushed them off the 3, but she had a game of her life tonight."
With a career-high 38 points in a 2nd round victory vs. #Purdue, @IowaWBB C Monika Czinano's output is tied for the 4th-most ever by a player in a #B1GWBBTourney game. #Iowa #Hawkeyes #HawkeyeNation @uiowa @Iowa @IowaAthletics #B1GWBBall #B1G @B1Gwbball @bigten— BTNStatsGuys (@BTNStatsGuys) March 11, 2021
The fourth quarter heated up after two consecutive Boilermaker threes and a free throw to give the Boilers a one-point lead with 7:30 to play. But the impressive shooting of Clark and Czinano brought the Boilermaker rally to an end.
Once the dynamic Hawkeye duo started the hot streak, Iowa was able to create turnovers and create points on fast breaks. This helped them to push the Boilermakers out of the game in the fourth quarter.
Game Notes
- Czinano and Clarke combined for 80% of the Hawkeye's total points
- Purdue scored 10 points off the bench
- Iowa's largest lead was 14 points in the 4th quarter
- Purdue improved its shooting percentage by 4% from the first half to the second half
- Iowa scored 20 points with free throws to Purdue's 6
Halftime Notes
A rejuvenated offense combined with a physical presence in the paint has the No. 11-seed Purdue Boilermakers within competitive distance of the No. 6-seed Iowa Hawkeyes at halftime in the Big Ten tournament.
Iowa leads, 37-36, after two periods of play.
The last time these two teams met, the Boilermakers controlled most of the game statistically.
Freshman guard Madison Layden led the Boilermakers with a career-high 19 points. Her outstanding shooting led the team to 10 3-point makes on 42% shooting during the game.
Senior center Fatou Diagne also recorded her first career double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
These career performances were not enough to stop the Hawkeyes (15-8, 11-8). Late in the fourth quarter, Iowa mounted a 13-0 scoring run to win the January game, 87-81.
This time, the Boilers came out ready. The first quarter had been a complete switch from Purdue's first matchup with the Hawkeyes, with the Boilers scoring the first points of the game and jumping out to an 11-7 lead.
Once the lead was secured, the defense played with toughness and aggression, swarming Iowa's players with double teams and extinguishing the usually bright flame of the Hawkeye's offense.
Layden continued to show her defensive prowess against the Hawkeyes by being one of Purdue's most active defenders on the perimeter, limiting a usually strong 3-point shooting Hawkeye team.
The Hawkeyes' leading scorer, freshman guard Caitlyn Clark, was held to just 11 points in the first half, limiting Iowa's offense early.
This all-out defensive effort left the door wide open for junior forward Monika Czinano to kickstart the Iowa offense.
Her 18 first-half points and 90% shooting percentage helped the Hawkeyes to reclaim the lead and remain strong in the paint. She used her size and technique in the post to pivot and muscle her way past Purdue's bigs for an easy two points.
Quick passes and mid-range step-back shots spread out the towering Boilermaker defenders, catching the usually strong defensive anchors out of place.
The Boilermakers walked into the locker room with one double-digit scorer in junior guard Kayana Traylor. A late three-pointer from Traylor helped to elevate the Boiler offense late to come within three of the Hawkeyes before the buzzer.
Traylor leads the team with 12 points at the half.