The Purdue women’s basketball team fell behind by eight points at the end of the first quarter and never really challenged rival Indiana afterwards in a 66-48 loss in Bloomington on Thursday night.
The Boilers (11-5, 2-2) did not shoot well, did not get to the line enough, were outrebounded and made more turnovers than the Hoosiers (14-2, 4-0). That’s not a recipe for a road win.
Purdue was 19 of 50 from the field, 38.0 percent, while Indiana was 23 of 56, 41.1 percent. The Hoosiers also had an 8-point advantage at the line going 16 of 22 compared to 8 of 14.
Purdue had 21 turnovers compared to IU’s 16. Rebounding was a bit closer in rebounding, but lost that battle, too, 35-32.
Purdue had a brief 4-0 lead with 8:11 to go in the first quarter – its largest of the game – on baskets by Ae’Rianna Harris and Kayana Traylor to start the game. The Hoosiers fought back and less than seven minutes later, led 14-6, on a layup by Ali Patberg.
Purdue was led by Harris with 15 points on 6 of 14 from the floor and 3 of 4 from the line. She did not attempt a 3-point shot. She was the only Boilermaker in double figures.
Indiana was led by Patberg with 18 points on 7 of 10 from the floor – including 1 of 2 from 3-point distance – and 3 of 4 from the line.
The Hoosiers had six blocks in the game while the Boilers did not have one.
The Boilers return to action at 7 p.m., Sunday when they travel to Northwestern. The game will be broadcast by the Big Ten Network.