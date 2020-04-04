The WNBA released a statement Friday morning postponing the start of training camps and the season tipoff, originally set for May 15. No new times have been put forth by the WNBA as of yet.
"While the league continues to use this time to conduct scenario-planning regarding new start dates and innovative formats, our guiding principle will continue to be the health and safety of the players, fans and employees," commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a press release.
For now, the league and teams will remain focused on the upcoming 2020 draft, which will be held virtually on April 17. Top prospects will be able to interact remotely, allowing players "who have worked so hard to have their dreams realized when they hear their names called." The draft will also enable teams to continue to prepare for the beginning of the season, whenever it comes.