Former Purdue men’s basketball player Austin Parkinson moved to a higher profile coaching job last week as he became coach for the Butler women’s team.
Parkinson, 40, played for former Coach Gene Keady and the Boilermakers from 2000-04. Parkinson is the son of Bruce Parkinson who also played for the Boilers and holds the team’s all-time assist record. Austin Parkinson is tied for 10th in Purdue all-time assists. He led the Big Ten in assist to turnover ratio for each of his final three seasons with Purdue.
He previously coached IUPUI for 12 seasons, earning a 224-141 for the Jaguars. In 2022, his team won the Horizon League Tournament earning an appearance in the NCAA Tournament, losing at Oklahoma, 78-72. This year’s team earned a 24-5 record overall and 18-2 in the Horizon with a regular-season conference title.
For Butler athletic director Barry Collier, choosing Parkinson to lead the program was an easy decision.
"Austin set himself apart from a strong pool of candidates with his experience building a championship-caliber program at IUPUI and his vision for how Butler will achieve similar success within the Big East," said Collier in a press release. "Austin is a strong leader and proven winner who shares the values of our university. We are thrilled for Austin, Whittney and their children to travel these short five miles to join the Butler Family."
Butler was 1-27 overall in 2021-22, including 0-18 in the Big East. In the last two seasons under former head coach Kurt Godlevske, the team was 4-44. However, the team was 19-11 and 23-10 in 2019-20 and 2018-19 respectively. Godlevske was 91-141 in eight seasons at Butler with two winning seasons.
In a formal introduction ceremony on Monday, Butler president James Danko said, “We are really very proud that we’ve identified a dynamic leader who is going to take us to great heights in our women’s program.”
Parkinson was moved to take over the Butler program.
“What a massive day this is for me and my family to join the Butler women’s basketball program and be selected as the leader,” he said Monday.
“Why Butler, why this job, why this opportunity and why this time?” Parkinson posed that question at his introductory press conference. “Let me take you back to a conversation six years ago that my wife and I had on our couch. My wife is an interior architect who owns her own company and she had done something really, really neat in her business and kind of checked off a box. It was important to her, a dream of hers.
“So, she said to me, ‘well, Austin what’s your dream job?’ And I know for her, she had an idea she thought it was going to be two or three things. And immediately, without hesitation, I said, ‘Butler, Butler is the dream job for me.’ And here’s why. Immediately, I’ve always felt the values of Butler University – the Butler way – their core values line up for me as person, what we believe in as a family.
“The second part is the Big East, right, one of the best conferences in the country, especially for basketball,” he said. “And maybe the best conference in America for coaches when it comes to women’s basketball. Then think about Hinkle Fieldhouse, obviously everybody here knows the magic of Hinkle Fieldhouse … then you talk about the academics … the beauty of this campus, being in a downtown Indianapolis tucked away and where we are at … and the last part is this being located in Indianapolis.”