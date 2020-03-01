ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten Conference has announced the full bracket for the 27th Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament presented by SoFi that will take place March 4-8 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Maryland (25-4, 16-2 Big Ten) is the No. 1 seed for this year’s tournament after securing a share of the Big Ten Championship on Sunday with its 99-44 win at Minnesota. The Terrapins have won five Big Ten titles (2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020) and three Big Ten Tournament championships (2015, 2016, 2017) since joining the conference prior to the 2014-15 season.
Maryland will open tournament play on Friday with a quarterfinal contest at noon (ET) against the winner of the second-round game between No. 8 seed Michigan State and No. 9 seed Purdue.
Northwestern (26-3, 16-2) is the No. 2 seed for this year’s Big Ten Tournament after the Wildcats earned a share of their second Big Ten title and first since 1989-90. NU, which has set school records for overall wins and conference wins, also has its highest-ever seed for the Big Ten Tournament and will tip off its postseason schedule at 6:30 p.m. (ET) Friday with a tournament quarterfinal game against the winner of the second-round matchup between No. 7 seed Michigan and 10th-seeded Nebraska.
Defending Big Ten Tournament champion Iowa (23-6, 14-4) earned the No. 3 seed for the Big Ten Tournament after recording 14 conference wins for the second consecutive season and third time in the past six seasons. The Hawkeyes will play in the last Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal on Friday night, 25 minutes following the completion of Northwestern’s quarterfinal.
Rounding out the top four seeds in this year’s Big Ten Tournament is Indiana (23-7, 13-5), which claimed the last of the tournament’s double-byes into the quarterfinal round. The Hoosiers, who have tied their school record for wins in a season in addition to winning a program-record 13 conference games, will open their Big Ten Tournament slate Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals, playing 25 minutes after Maryland’s game has concluded.
All 13 games of this year’s Big Ten Tournament will be televised live to a national audience, with the first round through semifinal games from Wednesday through Saturday broadcast on BTN, as well as on the FOX Sports app. The Big Ten Tournament championship game on March 8 will be televised live on ESPN2, as well as the ESPN app.
All-session and single-session tickets for the 2020 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament are on sale at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse box office and Ticketmaster.com. Single-session ticket prices vary from $4 to $16 depending on the session, while all-session tickets are available for $75. Other than suites and the fan blocks for that university’s respective games (with tickets within fan blocks available through each school’s ticket office), the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament features general admission seating, allowing fans to witness the action from the best available seats at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
In addition, several special ticket offers and activities are lined up for this year’s Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament. For more information on this year’s tournament ancillary events and promotions, visit the Big Ten Tournament Central page at bigten.org/wbbt.