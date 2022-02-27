The Purdue women's basketball team will be the No. 9 seed in the upcoming Big Ten tournament after the dust settled from the six conference battles that took place Sunday. The Boilermakers will play No. 8 Michigan State 11:30 a.m. on Thursday in Indianapolis.
Set for Indy ✊Our #B1GWBBall Tourney starts Thursday at 11:30 AM vs. Michigan State. https://t.co/X9rh3Qlyut— Purdue Women's Basketball (@PurdueWBB) February 28, 2022
They placed ahead of five teams: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Penn State, Rutgers and Illinois. The Boilermakers are 6-2 against those teams this season, most recently sealing their place in the tournament with a 63-62 loss to Wisconsin today after a potential game-winning layup from junior guard Jeanae Terry was blocked by two Badger defenders.
Purdue's (16-13, 7-11 Big Ten) placement is two spots higher than their No. 11 seeding in last year's tournament. The 7-win Boilermakers placed two spots higher than the 5-win Illinois Fighting Illini and the 5-win Wisconsin Badgers, both of whom improved their final records by at least one win the following season.
Purdue fell 82-73 to the No.6-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes in last year's tournament, a game the Hawkeyes found ways to prove victorious despite double-digit scoring from three Boilermaker veterans and seven assists from then-junior guard Kayana Traylor. Iowa center Monika Czinano and guard Caitlin Clark continued to build their cases for All-Big Ten First Team placements and an eventual Big Ten tournament finals spot after dropping 38 and 27 points respectively.
Only four other Hawkeyes scored that night.
No. 1-seed Maryland took the Big Ten postseason crown by tournament's end, beating the Hawkeyes by 20 points behind balanced double-digit scoring from five Terrapin players. Six-foot-3-inch guard Diamond Miller, the tournament's Most Outstanding Player, scored 15 points and dished seven assists against Iowa's zone-heavy defense.
Led by 22 points from senior guard Brooke Moore, Purdue won its only matchup against the Spartans (14-14, 8-9 Big Ten) in an early-January game at the Breslin Center.
The Boilermakers took a 10-point victory as they continued to experiment with a newly-implemented perimeter-oriented offense based on continuous movement and long range shooting from Purdue's guard heavy lineup, slotting junior forward Rickie Woltman at center and using four experienced guards against the Spartans.
Purdue managed to lock down MSU guard Nia Clouden, the second-highest scorer in the Big Ten at the time, limiting her to 7 points on 13 attempts.
The Spartans recently closed out their season with a three-game losing streak, most notably falling to then-No. 6 Michigan 62-51 in Ann Arbor. While Clouden kept Michigan State in competitive form as she scored 22, Michigan forward Naz Hillmon, the first Wolverine to earn women's basketball All-American honors, scored 28 points on 55% shooting in 35 minutes of play.
The Boilermakers will play the Spartans Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.