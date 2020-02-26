The Purdue women's basketball team dropped its final road game and the penultimate game of the regular season Tuesday night at No. 7 Maryland, 88-45.
The Boilermakers (17-12, 8-9) were led by Ae'Rianna Harris and her seventh double-double of the year, a 10-point, 10-rebound performance. Fatou Diagne added a career-high 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting with six rebounds. Dominique Oden chipped in with10 points.
Purdue opened the game going blow-for-blow with the Terrapins in the opening stages, taking 12-9 lead with at the halfway point of the first quarter. Maryland responded with a 13-2 run that carried into the second period to open an 11-point lead.
The Terrapins pulled away in the second half, making eight of their first 11 field goals out of the break. Maryland put fiveplayers in double figures, behind a 49.4 field
NOTES
• Maryland leads the all-time series 2-11.
• Harris now sits one point away from joining the 1,500-point club as its 16th member.
• The Boilermakers committed a season-high 24 turnovers, totaling just nine giveaways in the second half.
• Purdue fell in the rebounding battle 49-34.
• The Boilermakers notched nine steals, tying their highest total in conference play.
• Purdue finished 6-6 on the road in the regular season and 5-4 away from Mackey Arena in the Big Ten Conference.
UP NEXT
The Boilermakers will return to Mackey Arena for the 2019-20 regular-season finale against Ohio State. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. on BTN. Ae'Rianna Harris and Dominique Oden will be honored for Senior Day in a postgame ceremony.