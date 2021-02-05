The Purdue women’s basketball team will travel to Champaign, Illinois, on Sunday to take on the Fighting Illini. After a two-game slide with losses to Minnesota and Penn State, the team looks to find its rhythm in the Big Ten.
The Boilermakers (6-8, 3-7 Big Ten) are 1-3 on the road. The strength of Purdue’s opponents in the paint has been a major contributing factor to its inconsistencies on the road; opponents have scored 48% of their shots from two-point range.
But thanks to fifth-year center Fatou Diagne and senior forward Tamara Farquhar, Purdue has since cleaned up its rebounding. The team now averages 38 rebounds per game and has surpassed that in its last three games.
Purdue has also found a way to close the gap on second-chance points, tying Minnesota with 13 and allowing one more point to Penn State in its past two games.
The Boilermakers still average under 45% shooting in both field goals and 3-point shots. In the Penn State game, the team recorded its third lowest 3-point performance of the year, and worst in conference play, shooting 3-20 for 15%.
Although the Boilermakers have struggled in key stat lines all season, the Illini (2-10, 0-9) average just 60 points per game and a 36% field goal percentage on the year compared to the Boilers’ 68 points and 41%.
Illinois comes into the game with a younger roster, featuring three sophomores and two juniors its starting lineup. Freshman Aaliyah Nye has played at least 20 minutes in each of the past four games.
Illinois’ youthful roster has outscored opponents in at least one of the final two quarters for each of the past four games.
The game will be broadcast from State Farm Center on Sunday at 3 p.m. No specific broadcast information has been released as of Wednesday.