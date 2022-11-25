After going into halftime up 6 points, the Boilermakers women's basketball team was outscored 42-35 in the second half Friday afternoon in Cancun.
Florida State (6-1) handed Purdue (5-1) its first loss of the year, defeating the Boilers 76-75 in what head coach Katie Gearlds described as a “tale of two different halves.”
The Seminoles missed five free throws in the final 30 seconds, giving the Boilermakers a window, but Purdue missed a layup and two free throws and failed to capitalize.
As a team, Purdue hit just 41.9% of its shots, which was “an anomaly,” Gearlds said during the postgame radio interview.
The Boiler defense held the Seminoles to just 46.2% but also gave up 12 offensive rebounds.
“They killed us on the offensive glass,” Gearlds said.
Fifth-year guard Lasha Petree scored 15 points but hit just six of her 19 shots. Junior guard Madison Layden matched her with five 3-pointers.
The Boilers’ final game in Cancún will be against Oklahoma State (6-1) on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. EST and can be streamed on FloHoops.