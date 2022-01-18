The Boilermakers will have to wait a little longer for another shot at beating the Hoosiers since they last hoisted the Barn Burner Trophy in 2016.
First-year head coach Katie Gearlds seemed ready to put on a jersey herself, stepping onto the court, waving her arms and shouting orders as the Boilers (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten) tried to end their five-game losing streak to Indiana (14-2, 6-0 Big Ten). With one foot on the Coach Keady logo, Gearlds was going to make sure her team did everything in its power to win.
“(Gearlds) is a competitor,” junior guard Abbey Ellis said. “She pushes us. What she has done with this team is impressive.”
Gearlds knows what it’s like to win against Indiana. In her playing career at Purdue from 2004-07, the team went 7-1 against IU.
In recent seasons under former head coach Sharon Versyp, the Boilermakers haven’t found the same success. Their opponent improved from an Elite Eight finish last season and sits at sixth in the most recent Associated Press Poll.
“When I took over in September, people said we were a few years away,” said Gearlds. “It’s right here. We are not waiting to get Purdue back on the map.”
Gearlds had to keep her team composed in the final minutes of the fourth quarter as they were moments away from what might have been their biggest win of the year, but seventh-year guard Ali Patberg gave her fellow Hoosiers hope with a deep 3-pointer.
Boilermakers fans’ hearts sank in the following possession as the few Indiana sections soared in excitement from IU delivering on the opportunity to steal, scoring to put Indiana up by one.
The Boilers were gifted the biggest opportunity of the game: down one after inbounding the ball, a technical foul was called on Ellis. With just 1.7 seconds left, the Australian just needed to hit both her free-throws to win the game. She missed her first shot, sending the game into overtime.
“I’m gonna shoot one hundred free throws just to be better,” Ellis said after the game. “That one hurt.”
The Boilermakers couldn’t overcome their mistakes late in overtime as the team gave up crucial 3-pointers that sealed their fate. Sophomore guard Madison Layden tried to carry the Boilers out of the hole, shooting incredibly far 3-pointers to no avail.
Ellis walked into the post-game interviews with tears across her face. Despite being heartbroken about the loss, she still found strength to discuss the game and even praised her teammate, freshman guard Ava Learn, on her amazing performance.
Learn finished with a team high plus five on-off, along with a career-high 7 points and five rebounds.
“I feel like we will be able to look back and say, ‘That really sucked,’” Learn said. “This will give us the motivation to keep pushing.”
The team felt strongly about their coach, even smiling in the midst of sadness when asked about Gearlds. While Purdue may be down for the next week, Gearlds has already improved the team so much.
The Boilers have already piled on four more wins than last year. Fans have also taken notice, filling the stadium with 8,505 people in support of this team.