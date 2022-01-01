When the Purdue women’s basketball team returns to Big Ten action Sunday, it will face a team that is uncharacteristically struggling.
The Boilermakers (9-4, 0-2) will host Rutgers (7-7, 0-2) at 2 p.m. in a game televised by BTN+.
The Scarlet Knights are not accustomed to be being at .500 or below. In fact, under coach C. Vivian Stringer, now in her 27th year at Rutgers, she has had only three losing seasons: 1996-97, 2001-02 and 2016-17.
Three statistics may help explain why Rutgers has been subpar this season. The Knights have committed more fouls – 254-230 – had more turnovers – 285-252 – and opponents have made more 3-point shots – 72-58.
Rutgers averages only 57.4 points per game and none of its players average in double figures.
Osh Brown, a 6-1 senior forward, leads the team by averaging 8.5 points per game. She averages more rebounds than points, at 9.1. And she has not made a 3-point shot this season, despite starting in all 14 games. She’s 0 of 3 from long range, despite shooting 52.1 percent from the field overall, and has 40 turnovers compared to 20 assists.
Shug Dickson, a 5-10 senior guard, is second in scoring at 8.1 per game, followed by Lasha Petree, a 6-0 senior guard, at 6.5 a game.
As a team, Rutgers is shooting 40.3 percent from the field, which includes only 26.6 percent from 3-point range. The team also shoots 63.8 percent from the line.
Purdue has four players averaging double figures: Madison Layden (12.8), Cassidy Hardin (11.1), Ra Shaya Kyle (11.0) and Abbey Ellis (10.0). Kyle, who has been battling a leg injury, has not played in the Boilers’ last four games.
The team is shooting 43.5 percent from the field including 33.9 percent from 3-point distance. It shoots 73.2 percent from the line. The Boilers are scoring 71.2 points per game. They have committed 69 fewer turnovers than Rutgers and made 35 more 3-pointers.
GAME NOTES:
• Purdue is 5-8 against the Knights, which includes five straight losses.
• Rutgers, whose Dec. 30 game with Indiana was postponed because of Covid issues within the Knights program, has not played since Dec. 18, in a 73-58 win over visiting Wagner.
• Purdue had its last game postponed, too, because of Covid issues with Wisconsin. The Boilers have not played since Dec. 21, an 86-53 win over visiting North Alabama.
• Rutgers coach 73-year-old C. Vivan Stringer has been a head coach for more than 50 seasons. Before going to Rutgers, she coached at Cheyney State (1972-83 with a record of 251-51) and Iowa (1983-95 with a record of 269-84). With the Knights, she is 544-298.
• Just 13 games into the season, Purdue has knocked down 107 3-pointers on 317 attempts (33.9 percent). The single-season record for makes is 209 (2013-14), attempts 592 (2018-19) and percentage 39.1percent (2003-04).
• Jeanae Terry is one of nine players in the nation to average seven points, six rebounds and five assists per game.
• The Boilermakers sit second in the Big Ten with an opponent 3-point percentage of 27.2 percent.
• Junior Abbey Ellis is 52 points away from joining the 1,000-point club for her career.
• The Boilermakers are 26-20 when playing in the first game to start a calendar year.
• Junior Rickie Woltman has averaged 8.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game since joining the starting lineup over the last four games.
• Cassidy Hardin has scored in double figures seven times this season and played 30 minutes or more seven times. Entering this season, Hardin had scored 10 or more points four times and topped 30 minutes on the floor in four games.
• The Boilermakers are closing in on the 900-wins plateau, currently at 896. Purdue is 40th in NCAA Division I wins, ahead of Iowa (887). North Dakota State became the 38th team to join the 900-win club earlier this week.
• Led by Terry's team-high 66 assists, Purdue has 222 helpers this season, good for third in the Big Ten. The Boilermakers have won all nine games when assisting on 60 percent of their made field goals in a game.
• Purdue finished the non-conference slate with a 9-2 record. The 81.8 percent winning clip is the second best by a Purdue head coach in her first season in program history.
– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.