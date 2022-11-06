The Purdue women’s basketball team defeated Purdue – the Northwest one to be exact – in an exhibition match Sunday afternoon.
Senior forward Caitlyn Harper’s 22 points helped lead the Boilermakers to a 98-67 victory in their preseason outing against Purdue Northwest.
The former Western-Athletic-Conference Player of the Year hit 10 of her 13 shots and picked up five rebounds in her first appearance at Mackey Arena after transferring to Purdue from Cal Baptist.
"I think she's what we've been saying all along, head coach Katie Gearlds said. "She can score inside for us. Not only does she score, she's so efficient with it."
The other transfer to the team – fifth-year guard Lasha Petree – had two steals and forced numerous disruptions on defense throughout the game in addition to her 14 points.
"She's long, ... but when she puts her arms out there it juts feels liek they go forever," Gearlds said about Petree. "She did a god job getting in the passing lane and getting some tips."
Gearlds' decision to start the two newcomers paid off as the two were No. one and two in points.
"I think (the decision) shows that she trusts both of us," Harper said. "We both are new to the program and learning her system and style of coaching, but she has that trust in us and we trust her the same."
Sophomore guard Jayla Smith made a quick impact after coming off the bench, stealing the ball in the backcourt and passing it to Harper for the assist. Smith finished with 12 points.
"Jayla's just confident right now," Gearlds said. "She goes three for five (from the floor) and six for six from the free-throw line. I think the best thing about Jayla is that she was really better defensively. I think that's where her biggest strides have been."
A shaky start with 10 turnovers left the Boilermakers in a 5-point hole at the end of the first quarter. The team scored just 14 points and made just 33% of their shots.
"Give them some credit. We did not expect zone," Gearlds said. "I think that just kind of slowed us down and we started second guessing a little bit."
The Boilers bounced back in the second, scoring 34 points at a 72% clip and regained the lead, which PNW never took back.
Purdue had just nine turnovers and a 63.4% field goal average, excluding the first quarter. The Boilers also held the Pride to just 9 points in the third quarter.
"I think we just challenged them to lock in defensively a little bit more," Gearlds said. "I think (assistant coach Michael Scruggs) made a great point at half that at the end of the end of the game, that has to be our identity. The way we walked in and guarded in the third quarter has to be our identity."
Fifth-year guard Cassidy Hardin hit back-to-back threes to reclaim the lead for Purdue with eight minutes left in the first half. Hardin scored 9 points off three 3-pointers, but only shot once in the second half. She led the team in rebounds, grabbing six off the board.
Senior guard Jeanae Terry found success attacking the rim, scoring through contact on several drives. Terry finished with 11 points and a 66.7% shooting percentage.
Senior forward Rickie Woltman had 10 points and five rebounds in her 17 minutes. Junior guard Madison Layden had eight points, making two of her five 3-point attempts.
Three Purdue freshmen made their first appearances in a Purdue uniform. Forward Lilly Stoddard as well as guards Addison Potts and Kate Rudini came in the game in the fourth quarter. Stoddard played for seven minutes, Potts played for six minutes and Rudini played in just one.
Purdue’s first game of the regular season comes Thursday against Marshall at home. The game will begin at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on Big Ten Plus.