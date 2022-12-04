After a career night for Lasha Petree Wednesday, Purdue will hit the road for its first Big Ten action of the season.
The women’s basketball team (7-1) will head to East Lansing, Michigan, to take on Michigan State (6-3) in a Big Ten conference opener for both teams.
Purdue comes off of a win in the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge, where it beat Syracuse at home Wednesday night. Senior guard Petree scored a season high in points with 31 and in rebounds with seven.
Michigan State comes off of a close loss in its challenge game, where it hosted Georgia Tech and fell 66-63. Senior guard Kamaria McDaniel led the team with 26 points. Sophomore guard Matilda Ekh also had 14 points and a season high in rebounds with eight.
The matchup pits two transfers, Petree and McDaniel, who have made immediate impacts at their new programs, against each other.
Petree, a Boilermaker transfer from Rutgers, already leads the Boilermakers in scoring with an average of 18.3 points per game and is third on the team in 3-point shots with 12.
McDaniel, a Spartan transfer who previously played at Penn State and Baylor, leads her team in scoring, averaging 14.2 points and three rebounds per game.
In last year’s conference opener against then-No. 18 Ohio State, the Buckeyes won 70-53 in Mackey Arena. Then-sophomore guard Madison Layden led the team with 13 points. Then-junior guard Jeanae Terry had 8 points and tied a career high in rebounds with 13.