Purdue women’s basketball has an opportunity to celebrate an accomplishment Sunday if it beats visiting Miami (Ohio) on Sunday afternoon.
A Boilermaker (7-4) win against the Red Hawks (4-4) would garner more wins this season than all of 2020-21, when Purdue was 7-16. The game is set for tipoff at 2 p.m., and it will be broadcast on BTN+.
Miami has also turned around its season from a year ago. In 2020-21, the Red Hawks were 4-20.
Miami is led by 5-8 junior guard Peyton Scott, who leads the team with a 19.5-points-per-game average. Her 61 field goals made is nearly double any other teammate’s output. She also leads the team in free throw attempts (26), free throws made (19), rebounds (53), assists (37) and steals (15). And despite being 5-8, she’s second on the team in blocks (3), too. She shoots 50.8 percent from the field (61 of 120), including 40.5 percent from 3-point range (15 of 37).
Now, at the start of her junior season, Scott is already 26th in all-time scoring at Miami. Last season, she had five games where she scored 30 or more points. At one point, she had four consecutive 30+ games, the first in school history to accomplish that feat.
Miami’s only other double-digit scorer is accumulating about half as much as Scott. Ivy Wolf, a 5-8 freshman guard, averages 10.6 points per game. She’s shooting 35.2 percent from the field and 28.8 percent from 3. Four other players average five points or more for the Red Hawks: 5-10 freshman guard Maddi Cluse (7.4 points per game), 5-7 sophomore guard Edyn Battle (6.9), 6-2 sophomore center Jada Duckett (6.2) and 5-10 sophomore guard Katie Davidson (5.0).
Purdue enters the game after a 101-68 win over visiting Denver last Sunday. Seven Boilermakers scored in double digits, led by Cassidy Hardin’s 25 points.
Hardin is third on the team in scoring this season, averaging 10.7 points a game. Other double-digit average scorers include Madison Layden (12.7 ppg), Ra Shaya Kyle (11.0) and Abbey Ellis (10.1).
After Sunday’s game with Miami, the Boilermakers will host North Alabama at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
NOTES:
• Miami has already played one team from the Big Ten this season. It lost 72-65 at Illinois on Nov. 14.
• This will be the ninth meeting between the two programs, with Purdue holding a 6-2 all-time advantage. These two teams last played on Nov. 15, 2017, a contest Purdue won 75-66 in West Lafayette. The Red Hawks last beat Purdue on March 12, 1982 (65-60).
• Miami leads the Mid-American Conference in 3-point shooting defense. Teams are shooting only 25.2 percent against the Red Hawks.