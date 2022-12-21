The nine-woman-deep Boilermakers will take on an Aggie team that could be down to seven, potentially six players.
Purdue (9-2, 1-1 Big Ten) is set to take on Texas A&M (5-4) on the road on Wednesday in its final game before entering Big Ten play.
It’ll be the first time the Boilers take to the court in 10 days. Head coach Katie Gearlds said the players spent much of the break focusing on themselves, working on post passing and spacing, and began focusing on A&M on Monday.
“Expect a little bit of rust tomorrow getting out of the gate, finding your legs, finding your breath,” Gearlds said, “but I feel like we’ve done a good job of giving them enough break to mentally and physically get healthy and then push them in practice that we should be OK tomorrow.”
The game was originally set to be played as part of the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic but was rescheduled after both teams withdrew due to concerns with the setup and organizers of other women’s basketball tournaments in Las Vegas.
The same organizers ran the Las Vegas Invitational, in which the Associated Press reported fans were sitting in folding chairs and an Auburn player was laying on the court for 50 minutes before receiving medical attention.
“After careful consideration and in the best interest of student-athletes and staff, the Purdue women's basketball team will no longer compete in the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic,” read a statement from the program.in
This is the first time Indiana’s agriculture-and-engineering-focused school will face Texas’ since 2011.
“It’s just a really big opportunity for us (to) go on the road against an SEC team,” Gearlds said. “We’re excited about getting on the road and getting a little battle tested on the road before we get into Big Ten (play).”
The Aggies have a near split in their first nine games, losing both of their games against Power Five competition with additional losses to Rice and Little Rock.
A&M won its most recent game against SMU 57-49 despite having just seven players available due to injuries.
A&M head coach Joni Taylor said in a press conference that she had just six players practice in the Aggies’ Tuesday practice.
“It’ll be a game-time decision,” Taylor said. “I hope to have seven (players). Our seven will dictate what we do. We’re not in a position to do it any other way.”
For comparison, the Boilers have nine players averaging at least 10 minutes a game and seven averaging more than 7 points per game. The Boilermaker bench squad has averaged 26.5 points a game so far and will have the chance to potentially do more against the Aggies’ two, maybe one, bench players on Wednesday.
Taylor said her plan will be to “slow the game down and junk it up as much as we can” against a Purdue offense that averages 79.3 points per game, the 29th most in the country.
The Boilermakers are also sixth in the country in field goal percentage, hitting shots at a 50.48% clip. The Aggies on the other hand average just 58.1 points per game, scoring at a 39.6% rate.
To make matters worse for the Boilers’ opposition, their leading scorer – freshman forward Janiah Barker – is one of several out with an injury.
A&M will instead look to guard Sydney Bowles, who averages 9.3 points a game but is reportedly playing with an injured back.
The Aggies’ “junk it up strategy” could work out for them as the Boilers have struggled with turnovers in recent games, giving the ball away 30 times against Michigan State and 22 times against Maryland.
The Boilermakers will take on the Aggies in College Station, Texas, with tipoff scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.