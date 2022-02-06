Two shots, two misses.
The Purdue women's basketball team (13-10, 4-8 Big Ten) fell 64-57 in Assembly Hall. It failed in its second opportunity to take down rival Indiana (15-3, 8-1 Big Ten), this time in front of the fifth-largest crowd to fill Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in team history.
Junior guard Jeanae Terry proved to be a consistent bright spot for the Boilermakers throughout the game, using her strength to push past Indiana's bigs and quickness to lock them down on the defensive side of the floor.
Terry ended the first half with 12 points on 86% shooting, putting her just two points behind her season high as she scored half of Purdue's total first-half points. She matched her season-high total with another basket early in the third quarter, but was unable to score more after that point.
Junior guard Brooke Moore continued that scoring streak after the break, picking up 13 points in the second half at times when Purdue needed them badly. A 10-point halftime deficit for the Boilermakers ballooned to 15 by the halfway point of the third quarter.
The deficit was fueled by a total of 18 Purdue turnovers, zero points from a team-leading scorer sophomore guard Madison Layden and 4-for-14 3-point shooting from the Boilermakers. All four of those 3-pointers came in the second half, when Purdue was scrambling to make a dent in IU's lead.
That lead shrunk to single-digits early in the fourth quarter, as Purdue started to finally force IU to make mistakes. Purdue pulled within 5 points by the three-minute mark, but the team couldn't finish the drill down the stretch.
The Boilermakers shot well below their 24.4 3-point attempts per game, as they chose to continue experimenting with a five-guard lineup and deviating from the perimeter shooting touted by head coach Katie Gearlds in early-season press conferences.
While their newly-implemented methods backfired against Northwestern, as four Boilermakers fouled out by the time the horn sounded, a steadier approach on the defensive end allowed Purdue to take three combined fouls by the half.
But by the end of the third quarter, the Boilermakers had only drawn three more and committed 14. Layden and freshman guard Ava Learn were in foul trouble at three fouls apiece by that point. The team finished the game with 15 fouls against Indiana's seven.
Under this eight game losing streak Purdue women's basketball finds themselves in against Indiana, Katie Gearlds in just her first year has brought the team within the two closest finishes. Purdue had lost by double digits the six games leading into the Gearlds era. In these last two games, Gearlds lost in overtime and by five points.
Despite all the set backs throughout the season, Gearlds continued to make the adjustments needed to keep the team competitive against Big Ten opponents.
Purdue retakes the court Wednesday evening against Penn State. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. in Mackey Arena and can be streamed on BTN+.