Three-point shooting and free throws lifted the Purdue women’s basketball team past visiting Wisconsin, 72-61, on New Year’s Eve afternoon.
The Boilermakers (11-3, 2-0) were 7 of 13 from 3-point range while Wisconsin (8-5, 0-2) was 3 of 16. Purdue was also 13 of 15 from the line while the Badgers were 6 of 7. Both teams hit 26 field goals.
Purdue was led by Karissa McLaughlin with 22 points. She was 7 of 12 from the field – including 5 of 8 from 3-point range – to go with 3 of 4 from the line. She scored the first 11 of the game for the Boilers.
Three other Boilermakers were in double figures – Dominique Oden (20 points), Ae’Rianna Harris (14) and Tamara Farquhar (10). Farquhar also had 11 rebounds to complete a double-double.
The Badgers had three players in double figures led by Imani Lewis with 20. Joining her were Abby Laszewski and Kendra Van Leeuwen with 10 each.
The game marked the return of former Purdue player and assistant coach Lindsay Wisdom-Hylton. She is in her first year as a Wisconsin assistant. Harris, with seven defensive boards, took over the career lead in defensive rebounding for the Boilermakers over Wisdom-Hylton.
