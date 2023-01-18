It’s been a back and forth affair so far in Mackey Arena, as Purdue (12-5, 3-4 Big Ten) has squared off against Nebraska (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten).
The Boilers led the Cornhuskers 31-30 at the half-time buzzer after trailing for most of the second quarter.
Senior guard Abbey Ellis was scorching hot for Purdue with 17 points. She’s been a threat from deep so far, connecting on three of her four attempts from beyond the arc. The Boilermakers are shooting 5-11 on 3-point shots as a team. Ellis also has 5 rebounds.
Nebraska received 10 points off of turnovers as well as 16 points in the paint, double the Boiler’s eight.
The Boilers had a fast-paced attack in the first half, scoring six fast-break points. Nebraska had none.