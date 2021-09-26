Purdue women's basketball assistant coach Terry Kix resigned Sept. 16 following the conclusion of an Office of Institutional Equity investigation into her alleged conduct toward student-athletes, the university confirmed Sunday afternoon.
The OIE investigated allegations of player harassment made against Kix and head coach Sharon Versyp, previous reporting by the Lafayette Journal and Courier revealed. The allegations included verbal attacks against students, discriminating behavior and "bullying," the J&C's report said.
"Ms. Kix resigned in lieu of disciplinary action following an OIE investigation in which OIE concluded that Ms. Kix's conduct toward former student-athletes violated the University's Anti-Harassment Policy," a statement from Purdue's Office of Public Records said. "Ms. Kix disputed these findings, but she elected to forego her rights to appeal and stepped down in the best interest of the program."
Versyp announced her retirement from the program on Sept. 16 as well, but Purdue confirmed the OIE investigation found no "factual basis of disciplinary action that resulted in suspension, demotion or discharge." Purdue said the investigation concluded Sept. 17.