Purdue heads up to Evanston today to take on an evenly matched Northwestern team who won their first contest at Mackey Arena earlier this month.
Both the Boilermakers (16-11, 7-9 Big Ten) and the Wildcats (15-10, 7-7 Big Ten) have gone 3-2 since they last played and saw the exact same outcomes against the three opponents they had in common.
The Wildcats were aided by season high performances from guard Veronica Burton and forward Courtney Shaw, both of whom nearly averaged a double-double in their last five games. Burton had 19 points per game and 9.2 assists while Shaw had 10.6 points and 9.6 rebounds.
In their previous matchup, Burton put up 26 points and Shaw grabbed 13 rebounds to help put the Boilermakers away in a game in which the Wildcats outrebounded them 41-27.
The Boilermakers have improved off the glass since then, averaging just under 39 rebounds in their last five games, slightly above the season average of 35.7. The team’s positive rebounding trend was due in large part to the success of junior guard Jeanae Terry, who posted a career high 17 boards in two consecutive games last week.
Another positive note for Boilers this past week was the outstanding defensive effort against Illinois guard Aaliyah Nye. Nye was coming off back-to-back career high scoring games, and was held by sophomore guard Madison Layden to just 4 points all game, 0 in the second half.
Purdue’s defensive efforts against Burton in their first meeting looked promising by half time, limiting her to 3 points. Things quickly changed in the second half as Burton put on a shooting clinic in front of the Mackey crowd, going 8-9 from the field and 7-8 from the free throw line to amass 23 points in the second half.
Layden was coming off an ankle injury that she sustained in the Nebraska game, which Coach Gearlds attributes to the second half defensive struggles against Burton.
“In the first half, Burton goes one for seven, and the second half she literally torched us. I think that came down to (Layden) not being able to move laterally, and we didn’t do a good job of clogging things up for (Burton).”
The defensive matchup on Burton, as well as continued aggression on the boards, will be key to a final Boilermaker road win this season.