The Boilermakers’ path to the NCAA Tournament faces a junction in the next upcoming games.
The Purdue women’s basketball team (12-5, 3-4 Big Ten) sits in the “first four out” category, teams that wouldn’t make the tournament but are “next in line,” of NCAA Digital’s Autumn Johnson’s bracket prediction. The team is not included in either the “first four out” or the “next four out” categories of ESPN’s Charlie Creme’s prediction.
The Boilers are ranked No. 47 in the NET, the NCAA’s statistical ranking “to measure a team’s quality and help evaluate team resumes” ahead of the NCAA tournament.
While that ranking alone would get the Boilers into the field of 64, Purdue has to compete against several other Big Ten teams for a chance to go dancing. Seven other Big Ten teams – Maryland, Indiana, Nebraska, Michigan, Iowa, Illinois and Ohio State – are projected by both predictions to make the tournament.
Purdue is behind eight Big Ten teams in the NET rankings. Michigan State sits seven spots ahead. Although the Boilermakers defeated the Spartans in overtime earlier in the season and have three fewer losses, the Spartans upset No. 5 Indiana, providing them a large boost in the rankings.
Michigan State is the highest-ranked opponent the Boilers have defeated and one of just two ranked in the top 50, the other being No. 50 Oklahoma State.
The Boilers were ranked No. 39 but fell after a 70-60 loss to Penn State, currently ranked No. 66. The only team not ranked in the top 30 Purdue has lost to is Northwestern. The Boilermakers suffered double-digit losses against No. 11 Iowa and No. 15 Michigan.
The Boilers had two chances at a resume-boosting victory against No. 28 Maryland and No. 18 Florida State but lost to the Terrapins off of a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and to the Seminoles by just 1 point after failing to capitalize on Florida State’s five missed free throws in the last 30 seconds.
“I think at Penn State we learned a lot about ourselves,” forward Caitlyn Harper said before Purdue’s 65-54 win over Northwestern on Saturday. “And I think it wasn’t really all the basketball type of things. It was really everything else.”
The sentiment was echoed by head coach Katie Gearlds after the Boilers lost to Michigan on Jan. 10.
“I know you guys are going to look at the box score and see that we lost by 21 points, but I thought that in the last couple days, our team grew up quite a bit,” Gearlds said. “I think if this group shows up to (Penn State) maybe that game is different. I thought our togetherness, our connectivity as a unit, was a lot better than it was on Saturday.”
“Moving forward, that’s exactly what has to continue.” Gearlds said.
The Boilermakers climbed out of a two-game losing streak with the win over Northwestern. Now, they will have to prove they can continue to execute in the next three games what Gearlds emphasized.
The Boilers’ upcoming three-game stretch – against Nebraska, Minnesota and Illinois – could prove crucial to Purdue’s chances at a tournament spot.
The game against the Cornhuskers (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten) on Wednesday is a chance for the Boilermakers to both climb higher in the rankings and knock out their closest competitor for a tourney spot. The Huskers are ranked five spots ahead of the Boilers in the NET and are projected to make the tournament in both predictions.
Minnesota has just one win in the Big Ten so far, a 98-96 double overtime win over Penn State, and is ranked No. 103 in the NET. Another loss to a sub-50 team could prove fatal for the Boilers’ tournament hopes.
Illinois is the toughest test of the three-game stretch. The Fighting Illini are ranked No. 27 in the NET and have dropped just three games to Delaware, No. 5 Indiana and No. 8 Ohio State. All of their losses were by 6 points or less, and the Illini have a win over No. 11 Iowa.
Gearlds said before the season that the next step for this team was to go to the NCAA Tournament. If Purdue wants to gain ground and make those dreams a reality, these next three games could be the key, starting with Nebraska.