The Purdue women’s basketball team leads No. 8 Maryland 40-36 after senior guard Brooke Moore shot the lights out with a season-high five first-half 3-pointers off the bench.
Her 17 points make up more than double the amount of anyone else on the team, with senior guard Cassidy Hardin coming in second with 8 points. Moore accounted for three of the last four made shots in the half.
Despite entering the game without two of their starters in 6’6” sophomore center Ra Shaya Kyle and sophomore guard Madison Layden, the Boilermakers (6-3, 1-0 Big Ten) trail the Terrapins (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten) by just five on the battle of the boards.
Head coach Katie Gearlds started a small-ball lineup of four guards and a forward to compensate for her missing players. Senior forward Rickie Woltman got the start at center to account for the loss of Kyle, while guard Abbey Ellis was shifted to the power forward spot to make room for freshman guard Jayla Smith. Smith earned her first career start in place of the sophomore standouts.
Smith made sure to let the Boilermaker head coach know of her abilities on the court: She hit her first shot, a 3-pointer, in the middle of the first quarter. Meanwhile, sharp-shooting Hardin hit two of her five 3s in the half, a promising sign for the Boilers after a poor shooting outing vs. Ohio State.
Purdue’s offensive efficiency was evident throughout the half, shooting 64% from the field and 61% from beyond the arc, but its 15 turnovers kept the Terrapins in the game.
Maryland defenders read Boilermaker passes at the perimeter well enough to jump them, leading to numerous fast-break opportunities.
The Terrapins have also been able to hide their own poor shooting, 34% from the field, by grabbing 15 offensive rebounds.
The Boilers will have to figure out how to adjust its small-ball lineup, cleaning up turnovers and snagging rebounds without their star center in the second half.