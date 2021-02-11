The Purdue women’s basketball team will have to bounce back from a three-game slide if it hopes to beat one of its toughest opponents of the season tonight.
The question of who will shoulder the responsibility of senior guard Karissa McLaughlin — one of the Boilers’ (6-9, 3-8 Big Ten) most experienced players who was recently confirmed out for the season — is more pressing than ever. It’s a question head coach Sharon Versyp has been trying to answer since the beginning of the season.
She stressed the importance of having someone who understands the toughness of different game situations, the fight that goes in to every game and the purpose of certain plays. Those are ingredients she feels are missing from the team, she said.
Versyp said she was impressed with the team’s ability to find extra opportunities from missed shots after breaking a season high in offensive rebounds with 23. Overall the Boilers pulled down 18 more rebounds than the Illini.
But she said the team needed to be more aggressive and efficient in capitalizing on second-chance opportunities.
“We crashed the boards, we did what we needed to do, but we needed some putbacks,” Versyp said. “We can’t have 23 offensive boards and only five second-chance points. We have to be aggressive with our putbacks.”
The No. 12 Michigan Wolverines (10-1, 5-1) are the highest-ranked team the Boilermakers have had to face all season, having moved down just one ranking in the AP Poll since the game was originally postponed on Jan. 24.
Versyp continues to instill a fighting spirit in her squad, telling them to keep battling and understand that the Big Ten conference is tough from top to bottom.
“There are no easy days,” Versyp said. “Any given day, anything can happen. For us, it’s how you get over the season’s challenges that show who you really are.
“As long as you make certain goals as a team, you’re able to hit them, and you laid it all out and did everything possible, you feel successful and good about yourself.”