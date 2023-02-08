The Boilers flew up to Piscataway, New Jersey for a 7 p.m. Thursday matchup against the Scarlet Knights, a homecoming for fifth-year transfer Lasha Petree.
Bouncing back from IU
The Purdue women’s basketball team (15-7, 6-6 Big Ten) lost 69-46 to No. 2 Indiana in Mackey Arena last game.
“I think we’ve got to show our resiliency, and we’ve got to come out strong against Rutgers and bounce back from the disappointment on Sunday,” fifth-year guard Cassidy Hardin said.
Hardin said an important part of bouncing back is having a “short-term memory.”
“There’s nothing we can do about the past,” she said. “You can’t change it, but we can change how we respond and what we do going forward. Obviously, we were able to get on a bit of a run with the two road wins, and we were riding high off that. Now, we’ve got to see how we respond after Sunday.”
Breaking down the Knights
The Scarlet Knights (10-14, 4-8) sit at ninth in the Big Ten. Their four Big Ten wins came against Nebraska, Minnesota, Penn State and Wisconsin.
“Rutgers, on paper, they’re not supposed to win, but this team can play,” Katie Gearlds, Purdue women’s basketball coach, said. “They’ve got a great coach. They’ve got great, skilled athletes that can score the ball and can give them some confidence. I think our staff and our group understands how good Rutgers can be. We’ve just got to make sure that we are us and we do us and we give ourselves a chance to win.”
While the Knights have scored just .1 point more per game than the Boilers in conference play, they give up 9.3 points more per game on the defensive end. On top of averaging the most turnovers per game, Rutgers also averages the least assists per game.
The team is led by Kaylene Smikle, who averages 17.3 points per game at a rate of 39%. She also shoots 37.1% from behind the arc.
Lasha Petree’s return
As transferring becomes more prevalent, it is increasingly common to see players competing against former teammates. Fifth-year guard Lasha Petree will do just that against her former team, where she played the last four years.
Petree averaged 8.8 points per game with the Scarlet Knights. With Purdue, she now averages 13.8 points per game in an expanded role.
Senior guard Jeanae Terry did the same both this year and last when the Boilers played Illinois. Purdue came out on top in all three games.
“Something we talked about postgame is we made sure we had Jeanae’s back last year and this year, we gotta do the same for Lasha,” Gearlds said.
Turnovers
The team has been able to produce some of its best offense off of turnovers and scoring in transition.
“Defense is always our focus because it’s always gonna give us a chance,” Gearlds said. “We’re at our best when we can get out on the open floor. It’s no secret to anybody that we struggle in the half-court offense.”
Gearlds said a team focus has been placed on forcing turnovers. The Scarlet Knights give the ball away 20.3 times per game on average, the most in the Big Ten.
Road success
The Boilermakers (15-7, 6-6 Big Ten) have had success on the road lately, winning their last three away games against Northwestern, No. 22 Illinois and No. 2 Ohio State.
“We kind of joke about it in the locker room, but it seems like we play even better on the road,” senior forward Rickie Woltman said. “I think we just know we’re not going to have the same fans that we get at Mackey. I think it’s just knowing that we have to be much more bought in for each other and communicating that much more and knowing nothing’s going to be handed to you on the road.”