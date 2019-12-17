The Purdue women’s basketball team hopes to rebound from a 36-point loss to a Top 5 team on the road in a game with an unusual weekday start time.
The Boilermakers (7-3) host Western Kentucky (8-2) at noon Wednesday as part of Education Day in Mackey Arena. Education Day welcomes elementary students from across the state for a discounted ticket price.
The Western Kentucky matchup marks the first of the final two games prior to the Big Ten season commencing. The other remaining non-conference game is at noon, Saturday when Purdue hosts Bowling Green (6-4).
The last time out was disastrous for the Boilers, but it was on the on the road to No. 5 South Carolina. The Gamecocks won, 85-49, on Sunday.
Wednesday’s opponent, Western Kentucky, has won three straight including two of those wins coming away from home. The road wins include a 91-86 overtime win at Ball State on Dec. 7 and an 88-84 win at Samford on Sunday.
Four players have started all 10 games for Western and four of the five recent starters are averaging in double figures. Dee Givens, 6-1 senior forward who has missed one start, leads the team in scoring (17.4 points per game), minutes played (33.7 per game), steals (21) and 3-pointers made (26 of 71). Raneem Elgedawy, 6-4 junior forward, is second in scoring (17.1 per game), rebounding (10.3 per game), field goals made (68 of 131) and shooting percentage (51.9 percent from the field).
Joining them in double-digit scoring are Whitney Creech, 5-8 senior guard (17.0 per game), and Sherry Porter, 5-7 junior guard (10.2 per game).
Purdue has three players who have started all 10 games averaging double figures led by Karissa McLaughlin, 5-7 junior guard (12.2 per game). Joining her are Dominique Oden, 5-8 senior guard (11.1), and Ae’Rianna Harris, 6-1 senior forward (11.1). Tamara Farquhar, 5-9 sophomore guard (7.6 points per game) is the only other player to start all 10 games this season for Purdue.
The Hilltoppers are averaging 78.0 points per game and giving up 67.5. They are shooting 43.6 percent from the field, 71.0 percent from the line and average 39.7 rebounds per game.
The Boilermakers are averaging 62.4 points a game and give up 58.9. They are shooting 41.2 percent from the field, 70.1 percent from the line and average 36.6 rebounds.
Wednesday’s game will mark the third matchup between the two teams. The Hilltoppers are 2-0 against the Boilers, with both games in the 1970s.