The NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament will be played entirely in San Antonio, Texas, this year.
The NCAA's DI WBB Committee confirmed the news Friday afternoon, a little less than two months after it initially disclosed the idea was under discussion. The committee also announced specific dates and locations for each round in the tournament.
The games will be played at Incarnate Word, Houston and St. Mary's, Texas-Austin, Texas State, Texas-San Antonio and the Alamodome between March 21 and April 4. Selection Sunday ceremonies will take place at 7 p.m. on March 15.
Purdue's status in the tournament is unclear at this time. The Boilers (6-8, 3-7 Big Ten) are currently No. 11 in the conference and have lost five of their last six games since the new year.