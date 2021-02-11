Purdue trails No. 12 Michigan 31-24 at the half as its shooting struggles continue.
Throughout the first half, the Boilermakers (6-9, 3-8 Big Ten) shot 39% from the field, which included opening the game with a 5:30 scoring drought.
Mid-second quarter Purdue started to find its stroke, hitting back-to-back 3s. At one point, it went 5-for-7 on shots and ended the quarter hitting its last 4 of 5.
Unfortunately for Purdue, Michigan also started hitting shots around the same stretch, ending the half shooting 60%. On top of that, the Wolverines (10-1, 5-1 Big Ten) shot 6-for-8 from the free throw line.
Each team struggled with turnovers. Even though the Wolverines had two more turnovers, they managed 5 more points off turnovers, close to the current point differential. Michigan also had more rebounds, 16 to the Boiler's seven.